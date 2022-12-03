North Beach
On the streets starting 6 p.m. on the nights below.
Dec. 8 — Camp Roosevelt Drive, The Willows, Breezy Point. Santa will meet Breezy Point residents at Breezy Point Road/Shore Drive triangle
Dec. 9 — 26th-30th Streets, Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Harbor Road, Wesley Stinnett Boulevard, The Highlands, Richfield Station
Dec. 10 — Chesapeake Village, Summer City Boulevard, Napa Drive, Brookeside Drive, Karen Drive
Dec. 15 — North Beach, Burnt Oaks, Rose Haven/Herrington Harbor
Dec. 16 — 5th Street, Chesapeake Lighthouse, Sam Owings Place, Easy Street, Marcellas Drive, Boyd’s Turn Road, Boyd’s Trail, Paris Oaks Road, Three Brothers Way
Dec. 17 — Woodland Way, Owings Hill Court, Grovers Summit, Frances Lane, Quince View Lane, Bayview Hills, Heritage Woods.
Prince Frederick
On the streets starting at 6 p.m. on the nights below.
Dec. 5 — Prince Frederick Crossing, The Knolls, Yardley Hills, College Station, Patuxent Reach, Chapel Hills Drive
Dec. 8 — Oakland Hall, Whispering Woods, Gallahans Choice, Calvert Towne, Silverwood and Oaktree Landing, Beachtree Apartments
Dec. 12 — Seagull Beach, Calvert Manor, Sixes Road, Fox Field, apple Creek, Nature’s Way, Adelina and Old Adelina Road
Dec. 14 — Chapline Place, Hunters Ridge MF Bowen Road, Mallard Point Road, Prince Frederick Shopping Center, Fox Run Shopping Center
Dec. 15 — Bayside Forest, Clay Hammond Road, Simmons Ridge, Deer Crossing, Dares Beach, Great Reward Way, Farms at Hunting Creek, Birch Drive and Arthur King Road.
Calvert’s other fire departments are in the process of finalizing their schedules.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
