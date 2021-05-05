Noting that individuals who find themselves in court have positive or negative experiences, former district court clerk Laura Sacker declared that the bench she and others were dedicating to the memory of Dave Cameron would provide respite for the troubled.
“I hope it can bring comfort to someone having a bad day,” said Sacker during a brief ceremony honoring the former law enforcement officer held in front of the district court building on Duke Street in Prince Frederick on April 29.
For almost a dozen years, Cameron, a retired Maryland State Police sergeant, worked as a bailiff at the courthouse. Last August, Cameron, who was 73, died at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis from complications caused by COVID-19.
Garrett Linger, who is also a district court bailiff and a retired state trooper, said his friend and colleague provided a lifetime of service to “the country, state and county.”
That service included a hitch in the U.S. Army and a tour of Vietnam. In the early 1970s Cameron, an Ohio native who moved to Maryland with his family at a young age, joined the Maryland State Police. His career with that agency lasted nearly 40 years with most of his employment serving Calvert County from the Prince Frederick barrack.
Cameron continued his affiliation as a member of the region’s troopers’ association lodge.
Linger told the gathering last week that Cameron’s “gruff” demeanor belied the fact that he truly enjoyed the company of coworkers and serving courthouse visitors.
Tearfully, Michelle R. Saunders, district court associate judge, recalled speaking with Cameron on a daily basis.
“Those talks were always the best part of my day,” said Saunders, who added she and Cameron texted back and forth during his final days in the hospital. “A day doesn’t go by I don’t think about him.”
Sacker, who described Cameron as “a gentle giant,” said anyone working in the courthouse “knew we were safe when he was on duty.”
Mary, Cameron’s wife of 53 years, along with sons Jake and Jared, were presented a state citation along with a U.S. flag that was flown over the Capitol building earlier in the month. The flag was provided by the office of Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
“There are no words,” Mary Cameron said of the outpouring from coworkers and retired troopers attending the ceremony. She did, however, note that her husband was often asked why he shunned retirement and kept working.
“He said, ‘Because we have so much fun. I love working with these people,” Mary Cameron said.
The iron-crafted bench and tree that was recently planted near the courthouse entrance were tangible ways Cameron’s coworkers felt they could reciprocate that love.
“About a month after he passed away, some of us met with Judge Saunders,” Kim Lietera, a victim witness advocate told Southern Maryland News. “We wanted to honor his service.”
Raising the money and enlisting the labor needed to provide the unembellished components memorializing Cameron proved to be easy.
“People gave freely,” said Lietera, adding that the tree was donated by Abby Farms, and Steve Dare of Clark Concrete Contractors donated components and labor for the bench’s concrete base. Money donated was used to purchase the bench.
“We wanted something nice,” said Lietera.
In addition to local law enforcement and the agencies with offices in the courthouse — officially known as the Goldstein Multi-Service Center — some local law firms and businesses were given special thanks for their contributions in support of the work to honor Dave Cameron.