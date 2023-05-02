A replanted 10- to 12-year-old white oak tree isn't giving much shade to Calvert County Courthouse visitors yet, but its arrival brought smiles to those attending the April 25 dedication ceremony. Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R), left, Judge Mark Chandlee, Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R), donator of the tree Dorothy Oberg, Commissioner Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) and Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) stand in front of the soon-to-be mighty oak.
Judge Mark Chandlee, left, and Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) preside over a short dedication ceremony following the replanting of a white oak on the courthouse green in Prince Frederick.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
On April 25, Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) and Calvert Circuit Court Administrative Judge Mark Chandlee presided over a brief dedication ceremony for a descendant tree of the Wye Oak in honor of Gold Star spouses. The tree was donated by Dorothy H. Oberg of Dunkirk.
The original Maryland state white oak tree, located in Wye Mills, fell over 20 years ago. It was believed to be 460 year old.
A certified offspring seedling from that tree was planted in 1983 at Oberg's home. The white oak tree planted late last month at the courthouse is approximately 10 to 12 years old and is a direct descendant of Oberg's tree. That tree replaces an oak that had been on the Calvert courthouse green for several generations.
Oberg told Southern Maryland News that county officials approached her about donating the offspring seedling because they wanted to replace the previous tree with a white oak.