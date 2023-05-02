On April 25, Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) and Calvert Circuit Court Administrative Judge Mark Chandlee presided over a brief dedication ceremony for a descendant tree of the Wye Oak in honor of Gold Star spouses. The tree was donated by Dorothy H. Oberg of Dunkirk.

The original Maryland state white oak tree, located in Wye Mills, fell over 20 years ago. It was believed to be 460 year old.


MARTY MADDEN