The Calvert County Courthouse, which is located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick, will remain under restricted access with new changes to operations and court that went into effect on Monday, July 20.
There shall be a progressive, phased return to full operations by the courts in the Maryland Judiciary, court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary, the Offices of the Clerks of the Circuit Court and the clerks’ offices of the District Court, continue to be restricted to emergency operations and closed to the public with limited exceptions, as outlined below, through Monday Oct. 5, pending further order of the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals.
There are five phases described in the Amended Administrative Order, each phase representing an increase in the level of operations by the courts in the Maryland Judiciary.
Phase III (through Sunday, Aug. 30)
Courts will schedule and hold a broader range of matters, including certain criminal trials in the District Court, with limited in-person services to be offered as determined by the administrative judge and posted electronically and in the court facility.
To the extent that Phase III matters may be handled remotely, courts are encouraged to do so. For any proceeding that will be held during Phase III, the court shall notify all participants necessary to the proceedings.
In addition to Phase II matters:
Civil court
• Motions requiring witness testimony|
• Settlement hearings
• Attorney disciplinary proceedings
Criminal court
• Motions
• Expungements
• Violations of probation hearings
• Non-jury trials
• Jury prayer status hearings
· Sentencing previously deferred
Family court
• Resume handling of temporary domestic violence protective order petitions during court hours
• Motions requiring witness testimony
• Pendent lite hearings
• Contempt proceedings
• Adoptions
• Guardianship (non-emergency)
• Child support matters: establishment
• Settlement hearings
• Court-ordered mediations
Juvenile court: CINA dependency
• Matters and motions that are contested and/or requiring testimony
• CINA adjudications, dispositions, permanency plans, permanency plan reviews
• Exceptions hearings requiring witness testimony
• Contested TPR proceedings
Juvenile (delinquency)
• Matters that are contested and/or requiring testimony
• Adjudications
• Dispositions and disposition reviews
• Closures of probation and jurisdictions of juvenile court
• Motions
• Juvenile expungements
• Juvenile permanency plan and permanency plan reviews
• Juvenile and adult sex offender registration matters
• Waiver hearings, including to and from Juvenile Court
• Exceptions hearings
• Problem-solving courts (drug, mental health, family/dependency recovery, DUI, veterans’, juvenile drug and truancy courts)
All other matters, including jury trials, are postponed through the end of the COVID-19 emergency, unless otherwise specifically scheduled for in-person, telephone and/or video hearings using remote technology when practicable by the Circuit Court for Calvert County.
The county administrative judge in each county possesses the discretion to implement policies and procedures regarding courthouse operations and access to the Circuit Court Courthouse.
As of Friday, July 17, the implementation of policies and procedures regarding courthouse operations and access to the courthouse to ensure the health and safety of all individuals visiting, conducting business, or employed at the courthouse as the Maryland Judiciary enters Phase III of its phase-based plan for resuming normal operations.
Individuals involved in a court case that is scheduled for a hearing in the Circuit Court Courthouse on or after July 20, including parties, attorneys, and witnesses, are authorized to enter the courthouse and shall report to the courthouse for the scheduled hearing, unless otherwise instructed or ordered by the court or its authorized agent. Parties and/or attorneys involved in a case may request in writing to appear remotely for their scheduled hearing. For all other business not related to a scheduled court hearing to be conducted in the courthouse, the courthouse is open to the public by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call 410-535-1600 and request to speak to the desired department to schedule an appointment.
Any individual seeking to enter the Circuit Courthouse shall undergo the court’s screening protocol which includes a contactless thermal temperature check, screening questionnaire, and any follow-up questions deemed appropriate. Additionally, all individuals entering or traveling through the courthouse are required to wear a face mask or covering. Furthermore, all individuals are required to practice proper social distancing while in the courthouse and follow instructions from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and bailiffs of the courthouse.
For more information, call circuit court at 410-535-1600 or district court at 443-550-6700, or go to http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us/.