Calvert health officer Dr. Laurence Polsky presented news that he said was “mostly on the positive side” to the county commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.
The county, according to health department data, has seen a dramatic decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases.
“We’re in much better shape” than one month ago, Polsky said. The January spike was considered a product of the holiday season when a substantial number of individuals opted to still hold and attend gatherings despite advice by health officials and others not to do so.
While the latest numbers are encouraging, Polsky cautioned that Calvert is documenting over 100 coronavirus cases a week.
Statistics presented by Polsky show 13.8% of Calvert’s residents have received first doses of the vaccine.
Commissioners’ President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) noted that county citizens he has spoken with appreciate the updates Polsky has been providing.
“We have been getting good feedback,” said Hance, who reminded the public viewing the meeting that the county could only give out doses that are allocated by the state and federal governments. The board president said he has also listened as constituents vented their frustrations over the distribution strategies at the state and federal level.
“The [Calvert] health department is projected to be limited to 500 doses for each of the next four weeks,” said Polsky. He added CalvertHealth Medical Center will have 200 doses this week but then only 100 the following week.
“The only doses the county has any control over go to the health department and the hospital,” said Polsky. “It would be nice to have more control over the doses locally.”
The federal government is now doing direct allocations to pharmacies, and Hance said he heard they do not ask for specific personal information to determine whether people are currently eligible to be vaccinated.
“Whoever can grab them first,” said Polsky. “There is no centralized registry. We should be getting a proportional amount. We should be getting about 1,300 doses a week to use primarily for Calvert residents.”
Polsky pointed out another likely problem will be trying to provide second vaccinations to individuals who received their first shot from a vendor rather than the health department. He indicated the department was scheduling boosters and had to reserve the supply for those who received the first shot from them.
Not getting the second shot means the recipient of the first shot “won’t be as well protected.”
Calvert’s vaccination pecking order started with healthcare workers and first-responders. Polsky indicated that now the focus is on the vaccination of seniors.
In Calvert, the the number of people 75 and over who have been vaccinated was just over 2,800. Calvert is ahead of the state average in that category. Polsky estimated it will be about three weeks before the remaining 1,500 residents age 75 and up that the health departments has in its registry are vaccinated.
“We have made a concerted effort to make sure that our more elderly population in the county is getting the best possible access to vaccinations,” Polsky said.
Staff member COVID-positive
Calvert library officials reported Monday that a member of its Prince Frederick staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“Deep cleaning of the building took place Sunday, Feb. 21,” library officials stated in a press release. “The staff member worked in the public space on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 12 to 5 p.m.”
The library staff member followed the facility’s COVID-19 protocol, according to the press release and “had no contact with customers greater than 15 minutes." Risks should be minimal to any library customers. According to the release, staff members who had close contact with the staff member in the days prior to the positive test are quarantining per CDC guidelines.