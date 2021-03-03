After several months of direction to put their concerns in writing, parents of public school children and other concerned citizens had a chance to verbally vent Thursday, Feb. 25, at a meeting hosted by Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert).
The session, which Fisher called “Reopen Calvert Schools,” was attended by 50 people and was held at the Calvert Republican headquarters in Prince Frederick.
Fisher told the gathering that continued closure of Calvert’s public schools — with no full-time, in-person learning — and suspension of athletic events is not the fault of “rank-and-file teachers” but the work of leaders of the teachers union and the county board of education. Fisher also laid blame at the feet of the Calvert County commissioners, who the lawmaker indicated have been collectively complacent about the situation.
County schools have been closed for nearly one year due to the COVID-19 crisis with lessons being done virtually. Students in Calvert public schools have started returning for hybrid learning, attending every other week so only half of the students are in school buildings on any given day as part of COVID-19 safety precautions.
Fisher has also taken issue with what he calls the school board's “terrible polices that are rooted in leftist propaganda.” The delegate told his audience that he has submitted House Bill 1158, which would submit as a referendum question, requirements for Calvert’s public school teachers to “receive annual training that reflects the findings of The 1776 Report.” The report, which was compiled last year by a presidential commission, has also been referred to as “patriotic education.”
Fisher said some teachers, fearing for their jobs, have secretly shared with him segments of Calvert’s current curriculum, which the delegate opined is decidedly slanted toward the left.
“Voters will decide on whether our children should be taught to hate themselves and their country,” Fisher stated earlier in February when his event was first announced. “The indoctrination must end.”
Of great concern among many attendees is the BOE’s refusal to listen to live comments from citizens during its board meetings over the last year. Other entities, including the county commissioners, county planning commission and both of Calvert’s municipalities, have allowed participation via Zoom during virtual meetings.
While Fisher was holding court at the GOP office, the school board was conducting a public meeting, with school board president Inez Claggett acknowledging that emailed comments could be read aloud during meetings by staff.
One citizen present at Fisher’s meeting also submitted comments to the board of education.
“You need to do better for our families and our children,” Melissa M. Goshorn of Sunderland stated in her email to the school board. “We know ‘hybrid’ is not the answer for kids, teachers, bus drivers or Calvert families. We should offer full-time, in-person learning now. Experts are expecting herd immunity as early as March. We already know kids are not the spreaders, our schools have been fitted with all the CDC recommendations, teachers, staff and drivers have received their first and some their second vaccine, and our community numbers are low.”
Goshorn’s Facebook page, Calvert County Public School Parents, conducted a poll that had 326 parents. The numbers show 50% of the parents will stay with CCPS, with 13% adding they cannot afford to send their children to a private school or have the home schooled.
“COVID is still alive and well out there,” said school board member Dawn Balinski during the panel’s Thursday night meeting. Noting Calvert’s surge in case numbers after the end-of-year holidays, Balinski added, “We’ve seen the real impact when we let our guard down. Frankly, I would love to move to full, in-person schooling.”
Balinski referenced recent comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president of the United States, urging school systems to take a slow approach in the return to full-time, in-person learning.
In addition to urging aggrieved parents and citizens to consider running for the local school board, which has open seats every two years, Fisher called on the commissioners to consider withholding some county funding until all the schools are open for full-time instruction and athletic programs are restored.
High school sports in the county already resumed as of last week.
During a telephone interview Monday, Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Southern Maryland News he has only had a conversation with Fisher about the 1776 Commission legislation. “We [the board of county commissioners] have not supported it,” Hance said. “We took no position. The BOE is there to run the school system. The commissioners are there to provide resources.”
Hance pointed out that the state of Maryland has mandates for the counties’ portions of funding for public school systems. So far, there has been no discussion among the commissioners about withholding funds as the fiscal 2022 budget is developed.
The commissioners’ president noted that both the board of county commissioners and the board of education are elected by the citizens.
“When election time comes, people make a choice,” Hance said. “It’s a tough situation. It’s a matter of citizens getting involved.”