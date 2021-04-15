While the way in which the education system works to benefit students has changed in several ways over the past 50 years, three Calvert County school employees looked back at what they remember from the 1970s, the same time The Calvert Recorder, called the Prince Frederick Recorder at the time, was getting its start as a local newspaper.
Guffrie Smith is a retired educator with a diverse career including 33½ years with Calvert County Public Schools. He served as a teacher, vice principle, principle, supervisor, director of curriculum and in other positions, including eventually as a member of the Maryland State Board of Education.
“In 1964 I came out of Bowie, when schools were still segregated, and taught fourth and fifth at Appeal Elementary School,” Smith said.
He told Southern Maryland News he acted as an administrative assistant at Beach Elementary in Chesapeake Beach from 1971 to 1976 under Principal Virginia Dare Sollars.
“She was a really dynamic leader who recruited teachers who were individually minded and creative,” he said.
Smith mentioned the school was known for its open space teaching class style. Large groups of students of varying skill levels would gather in a single, large classroom with several teachers overseeing them. Rather than having one teacher lecture to the entire group at once, students were typically divided into different groups for each subject according to their skill level for that subject. The students then work in small groups, in a non-graded atmosphere, to achieve their assigned goal while teachers serve as both facilitators and instructors.
Appeal Elementary followed in Beach’s footsteps and soon after Huntingtown Elementary was built new as an open space school, too.
“The school attracted a lot of visitors to the county,” he said, mentioning the open space concept was a “new and innovative” idea at the time, which encouraged “a themed approach to teaching, cooperative planning and fostered choices to students.”
During his time on the state school board, Smith recalled there always being a controversy regarding serving minorities in the school systems.
“It was a big fight, but I spent a lot of time helping kids who needed it the most,” he said.
Smith noted his wife was also an educator, now retired, and was the first Black teacher at Solomons Elementary School in 1971.
Almost 80 years old now, the educator has learned a lot from his experience working with schools.
“When you work in the community, people see you as a human being. Always stay positive and live what you preach,” he said.
‘They provided very good coverage’
Laveeta Hutchins began teaching in Calvert County in 1975, becoming a first grade teacher at Mutual Elementary School in Port Republic. After teaching for about six years, Hutchins became a vice principle for two years.
She said back then student instruction was different than it is now, as students were grouped according to their abilities.
“Now there is much more flexibility … kids can move in and out of groups” rather than being stuck in the same one despite improving or degrading, she said.
She said Mutual Elementary was an open concept building, “where bookshelves would separate you and your colleagues’ classes.” She noted the concept was easy to adapt to since she was fresh out of college, but was more difficult for older educators to get used to.
“Teachers are now glad to have walls,” she noted. “It’s good to move away from that now since kids can get easily distracted.”
“I always wanted to be a teacher and work with kids to help make differences in their lives,” Hutchins claimed. “Now I run into people who recognize me occasionally, I can usually remember faces.”
Hutchins said she can remember reading The Calvert Recorder, usually checking out stories regarding education, keeping up to date on new teachers and policies.
Nancy Zinn served on the Calvert County school board from 1973 to 1983. She said that back then, school board members were appointed by the governor rather than elected into their roles.
When asked how education in Calvert has changed over the years, Zinn recalled a time when not many athletic programs were available to girls. At first they had a few options, such as basketball and softball, but as the years went on, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and more were added to the roster.
In the 1980s, Zinn also remembered an expansion of the music programs offered by the schools, as well as an extended initiative to create upgraded academics and remedial programs for students.
She claimed, “There was always a reporter from The Calvert Recorder at board meetings, taking notes.”
“They provided very good coverage over the years,” she said, mentioning she was, in fact, a subscriber. Reading what’s in the paper now, Zinn said she’s glad she isn’t on the school board or a teacher today, while the COVID-19 pandemic has made their jobs much more complicated.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews