The Calvert County Ethics Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to issue a letter of censure to Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey.
In their letter, which was signed by three members of the ethics commission, the panel stated that it found McConkey’s vote on the Huntingtown Town Center in August of 2019 was an ethics code violation since it constituted “a textbook conflict of interest. By participating in that vote, you improperly participated in a matter in which you have an economic interest.”
McConkey (R) owns property in an area of Huntingtown that now is part of the town center. The vote expanded the geographical boundaries of the Huntingtown Town Center to include two tracts that McConkey owns.
McConkey told Southern Maryland News he was “somewhat shocked” that the ethics commission moved forward with the formal reprimand. He said the commission’s chair, Jennifer Mazur, should have recused herself from voting since the county commissioner has a pending lawsuit against her. Three of the panel’s four members voted. The ethics commission currently has one vacancy.
In addition to the censure, which is an expression of severe disapproval with no actual consequences such as fines, the ethics commission slapped McConkey with a “cease and desist” order, telling the commissioner to avoid “any further violations” of the county ethics code relating to conflict of interest or it “will seek enforcement of the order in circuit court to include a fine or civil penalty of up to $2,500 per violation, as well as injunctive relief.”
“The letter of censure, and cease and desist speaks for itself,” said Calvert County Republican Central Committee Chair Catherine Grasso in a statement emailed to Southern Maryland News. “Commissioners McConkey, Hart and Hutchins knew exactly what they were doing when they voted to add Commissioner McConkey’s property into the Huntingtown Town Center. The citizens of Calvert County know how this was played.”
Grasso was one of the individuals who filed a complaint against the Republican county commissioner to the ethics commission.
McConkey said he will appeal the decision in Calvert County Circuit Court.