The Calvert Board of Appeals ruled in favor of a farming family seeking a variance to locate eight structures within the state’s Critical Area Buffer.
The decision on the Cox family’s request was made during the five-member panel’s May 4 meeting.
The Calvert Board of Appeals ruled in favor of a farming family seeking a variance to locate eight structures within the state’s Critical Area Buffer.
The decision on the Cox family’s request was made during the five-member panel’s May 4 meeting.
The farm is located off Sixes Road in Prince Frederick and is on Buzzard Island Creek. According to information provided by the Cox family, the tract — White Oak Point Farm — has been owned by the family since 1831.
As reported last December by Southern Maryland News, Calvert County government filed an injunction against the farmers and cited zoning violations within the Critical Area Buffer, which is the area of at least 100 feet located directly adjacent to the state’s tidal waters, tidal wetlands and tributary streams.
The structures needing the variance, after the fact, were a 117-square-foot metal roof projecting from the side of a grain bin, a dismantled recycled greenhouse, a repurposed structure for sheltering steers, three wood tobacco barns converted into sheds, a livestock pen and a patio.
“The subject property is assessed agricultural and is part of an active farm operation,” Ron Marney, the county’s environmental planning regulator, wrote in a memo to the appeals board. “The structures being addressed are part of the agricultural operation and/or principal dwelling. If the variance application is approved, the applicant must abide by the approved planting plan, which shows the mandatory mitigation being accommodated. This will offer the opportunity to further establish the buffer in vegetation.”
Marney stated the “mitigation is achieved via the planting of native trees and shrubs. The total mitigation is 7,742 square feet.”
The Cox family’s approach to going before the appeals board to request the variance was as natural as their farming operation. Without the aid of an attorney or agent, the three family members made a presentation highlighting the farm’s history and recent support of environmental activism.
The presentation drew praise from board member Bob Carpenter, who called it, “The best presentation I have seen in my two years on this board.”
Another appeals board member, Thomas Ireland, opined that “the county owes you an apology for what they have put you through.”
The comment drew applause from the crowded hearing room.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.