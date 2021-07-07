Managing residential growth remains a priority with Calvert Republicans seeking to fill the vacancy on the board of county commissioners through the next election.
There are now six applicants vying to claim the second election district seat previously held by Republican Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins, and they addressed member of the local party’s central committee Tuesday evening at the group's Prince Frederick headquarters.
The five men and one woman who participated in the interview process expressed their concerns about the direction the rural county could be headed if growth goes unchecked.
“Buildout needs to be slowed down,” said Mark Christian Cox Sr., who expressed concerns about Calvert possibly maxing out infrastructure components such as public sewer.
“I am adamantly opposed to high density residential growth,” said Christopher J. Gadway, a central committee member who has already filed to run for the second district seat in 2022.
“We have to find a balance somewhere,” David Gatton, a former central committee member who has run twice for county commissioner, said. “At some point we have to say enough is enough.” Gatton added that he would prefer to see “single family homes that our kids can afford” over high-density residential development.
“The county is at a tipping point in development,” said Stephen A. Oberg, a local attorney who has been a member of the local agriculture preservation advisory board. Oberg stated he favors “smart, controlled growth.”
Applicant Steven K. Sisk told the central committee he has previously lived in communities both urban and rural, and Calvert’s leaders need to “look at growth from both sides of the coin. I would rather do it right the first time.”
“We can’t be overbuilding,” said Donna Zupancic, who explained she moved to Calvert 31 years ago.
“Citizens are overwhelmingly concerned with growth in the county,” said Catherine Grasso, the central committee chair, who urged all potential candidates to focus on the issue along with advocating for cleaner waterways and protecting the environment.
Another issue the committee asked the candidates to weigh in on was the teaching of critical race theory in Calvert’s public schools and possibly withholding funds beyond the state-mandated maintenance of effort should the controversial initiative become part of the curriculum.
Zupancic said she opposed teaching critical race theory, but it was the board of education’s job to determine whether or not to implement its teaching.
Critical race theory has been defined as a broad collection of ideas about systemic bias and privilege that says race is a social construct and racism is common, according to news reports.
Sisk said he is “very much against” critical race theory because “it doesn’t promote anything of value in children.”
Oberg called the teaching of the theory a “huge concern,” adding that he believes every child who walks into a public school in Calvert has the same opportunities. “The issues have to do with the breakdown of families on the outside [of school].”
Gatton conceded that “racism still does exist,” but students need to be taught “everybody matters.”
During his opening remarks, Gadway stated he favors teaching history both “good or bad,” but was opposed to including critical race theory in the school curriculum. When asked if he would seek to withhold funding should it be implemented and the schools did not fully open in August, Gadway stated, “I would find a way to do it legally at the drop of a hat.”
Cox, who used all his allotted time reviewing his long-term and short-term goals, said of public school funding, “I’m not saying we need to cut the school budget, I’m saying we need to look at it.”
Grasso said after the interviews that the central committee would be deliberating their decision of who to recommend to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for appointment to the Calvert board of commissioners. The field had already been narrowed from nine candidates before this week's interview session.
She told Southern Maryland News that the committee would be sending “one name only” to the governor and his appointments' secretary for consideration. Hogan could ultimately opt to appoint someone of his own choosing to fill the spot until the 2022 election.
Grasso stated that the name of the central committee’s recommended applicant will not be made public until Hogan announces an appointment. By law, that announcement is required to be made within 15 day of the governor’s receiving of the committee’s recommendation.