Melanie Woodson

Melanie Woodson, Calvert County Director of Human Resources

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

Calvert government’s human resources department presented the county commissioners with an overview of its strategy to conduct a comprehensive review of Chapter 86 of the county code, which deals with personnel.

Melanie Woodson, human resources director, along with the department’s Deputy Director Dina M. Davis conducted the work session Tuesday, Aug. 8, which was an introduction to the review process.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews