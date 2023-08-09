Calvert government’s human resources department presented the county commissioners with an overview of its strategy to conduct a comprehensive review of Chapter 86 of the county code, which deals with personnel.
Melanie Woodson, human resources director, along with the department’s Deputy Director Dina M. Davis conducted the work session Tuesday, Aug. 8, which was an introduction to the review process.
Davis noted that the initial work session would be subsequently followed by work sessions on personnel administration, pay plan and adjustments, leave administration, work rules, substance abuse, sexual harassment, performance evaluations, disciplinary action, grievance procedure and workplace violence.
In answer to a question asked by Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), Woodson told the board her department “sent the entire code to a consultant.”
She conceded not all of the consultant’s recommendations are moving forward in the proposed draft.
Hance stated, “It might be helpful” to know what consultant recommendations do not meet with the department’s approval.
Davis stated the chapter revisers “have removed references to the law enforcement officers’ bill of rights,” a statewide policy that was scuttled when the Maryland General Assembly passed the Police Accountability Act in 2021.
At the consultant’s recommendation a “diversity statement” is being added to the code, Davis said.
Among some of the proposed changes include a definition of “furlough,” which is defined as a “required temporary leave of absence without pay for nondisciplinary reasons for which an employee is expected to return to work."
The term “layoff” is to be defined as “a separation from employment due to lack of funding or available work for which the employee is qualified.”
A revised definition for “workday” in the revised text is “a 24-hour period commencing at 12:01 a.m. and ending at 12 midnight. Each position has a standard shift during each workday.”
Davis said the amendments have been reviewed by department heads and, in addition to the commissioners, will be provided to the county attorney.
After all work sessions are completed, the proposed code update will be presented at a public hearing before the board votes on it.
Davis stated the hearing is expected to take place sometime next summer.
According to county government records, 2009 was the last time a comprehensive review of the personnel chapter of the county code was conducted.