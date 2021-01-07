The Calvert County commissioners ended 2020 by purchasing a Christmas bargain, saving as much as $2 million on a operations center.
A facility owned by Exelon — owners and operators of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby — was bought by county government for $460,000. The facility, which had been the utility’s “joint operations center,” is located in the Calvert County Industrial Park.
The facility was built by the power plant’s original owner/operator, Baltimore Gas and Electric.
According to Linda Vassallo, deputy county administrator, the company desired “to liquidate the asset.” The estimated value of the property is $2.6 million, over $2.1 million more than what county government paid for it.
The transaction was initially discussed by the Calvert County Planning Commission during its December meeting. The panel deemed the county’s proposed ownership of the facility to be consistent with the comprehensive plan.
A public hearing on the proposed transaction was held during the commissioners’ Dec. 15 meeting.
Vassallo explained the county government’s plan is to relocate the public safety department and reunite the department with the division of fire, rescue and emergency management services.
“Having the divisions in two separate buildings several miles apart makes it even more difficult to coordinate and support each other,” Vassallo said.
There is an additional plan to relocate Channel 6, the county government access television station, to the building. “We will realize savings, including annual lease payments of $45,000-plus over five years, with additional cost upgrades to a non-county-owned facility,” Vassallo stated. “The plan is to repurpose the existing media briefing room, when needed, in a secure environment.”
Funding for the property acquisition is coming from the prior fiscal year’s fund balance.
No opposition was voiced during the public hearing, which was held virtually.
Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) thanked Exelon “for selling us this at such a reduced rate.”
