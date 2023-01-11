It’s a dilemma involving just a fraction of Calvert County's 90,000-plus residents. However, on Tuesday it seemed at times that every single county-managed water and sewer customer who received a bill deemed excessive was in the commissioners’ hearing room to air his or her grievance.
The bloated water bills began arriving in customers’ mail in late December.
In a memo to the commissioners, Mark Willis, county administrator, stated the department of public works’ water and sewer division “authorized an equivalent dwelling unit audit of commercial and residential properties connected to the county’s water and sewer infrastructure.”
The audit is allowed under a resolution approved in September 2016 and was conducted from April 2020 to March 2022.
Willis stated that equivalent dwelling unit determinations “were re-evaluated based on actual water consumption during the audit period. During the audit process, 220 residential customers and 87 business customers were determined to be using capacity in excess of 120% of their current allocation.”
Prior to presenting a recommendation that county government “pause billing, reassess the audit results to capture capacity use outside the pandemic period, reassess customer use and return to the county commissioners with a public report of reassessment findings,” Willis took the blame for the fiasco.
The county administrator labeled the situation “poorly executed public service.”
Willis extended apologies to the water and sewer service customers, the county commissioners and to Kerry Dull, public works director, for a “lack of guidance.”
“I was shocked at some of the bills you received,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told the water customers in the room. “You all had no idea you were overusing your allocation.”
Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) stated there needs to be “an intense educational campaign as to water consumption and conservation.”
Commissioner Mike Hart (R), the only member of the current board who was on the panel in 2016 when the EDU authorization measure was approved, made the motion to accept Willis’ recommendations.
During the meeting’s public comment period, county government received admonishment from the assembled water and sewer customers.
Speaking on behalf of the Marley Run subdivision of Huntingtown, Sherri Verdon stated the audit of residential customers “should not have been done at all. It was supposed to be commercial and development accounts.”
Verdon called for an audit of the entire water and sewer division.
“I never heard a word about an EDU until this bill came out,” said Warren Mart, a Marley Run resident. In also calling for an audit of the division, Mart exhorted the commissioners to “listen to the residents more than the consultants.”
“I appreciate all your apologies, but what we want to hear is that these bills are null and void and that we’re going to start from this point on now that we know what the problem is,” said Gail Madara of Solomons.
A resident of Calvert for 45 years, Madara said she and other water and sewer customers were “blindsided” by the high invoices, calling the situation a “travesty.”
Madara said her bill was for $8,400 and that she and the other customers should have received water overuse notices before being billed.
“Never did I think that I would live in a country that would capitalize on COVID and try to make money out of it,” said Michelle Gutierrez, who explained she and her husband purchased their Prince Frederick home in 2019.
Monica Daniels, who also moved to Calvert in 2019, asked county government officials to “really consider a meter audit.”
Several speakers expressed skepticism that all of Calvert’s water meters were being routinely read.
There was also criticism from the angry customers that there is no process for appealing high water bills and information provided in a timely manner to customers with bill inquiries.
“We are committed to getting this issue straight,” said Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R).
“We will get this fixed, I can assure you,” Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) told the meeting attendees.
“The apology means nothing if we don’t make it right,” declared Hart, adding, “I have confidence in staff.”