Legislation that was so contentious and broad when it was approved during the 2021 session of the Maryland General Assembly that portions are being delayed until next summer has given Calvert’s county commissioners a challenge. The series of bills under the umbrella of the Police Accountability Act survived vetoes by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and presented county officials the task of establishing two panels — a police accountability board and administrative charging committee — to give citizens more oversight on the area’s law enforcement agencies.
During their last meeting of September, the commissioners received an overview from John Norris, county attorney, about the pending establishments of a police accountability board and an administration charging committee.
Calvert’s commissioners have received two previous presentations, followed by discussions on the mandates. They had hoped to receive public comment on the issue.
“We’re not getting a lot of feedback,” said Norris, adding that county government has had the formal presentation on its website for several weeks. Norris said the local chapter of the League of Women Voters has also viewed the presentation.
The county is hoping to get input to determine minimum qualifications for the accountability board, decide what “relevant experience” that panel’s chair should have and what experience should be required for other members of that board.
The police accountability board will be tasked with conducting quarterly meetings, appointing two members to the administrative charging committee, receiving complaints of police misconduct, reviewing outcomes of disciplinary matters and submitting an annual report prior to the end of the year.
“It’s not a fun board,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) declared. “It’s going to be difficult” getting people to volunteer to serve on the accountability board.
This coming Tuesday, Oct. 12, the county commissioners and the county attorney’s office will hold a pubic town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick. The only topic of the meeting will be the creation of the county’s police accountability board.
Citizens have the option of attending in person or virtually through the county's website.
“That’s what this process is all about,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) of the request for public input. “We can’t force the people to participate.”
More information regarding the town hall meeting can found at www.calvertcountymd.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2001. To view the meeting via Zoom next Tuesday evening, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PABTownHall.