The plan to develop a permanent location for a community center to serve the Prince Frederick Town Center continues to move slowly through the project pipeline. Currently, a one-story structure located on Dares Beach Road, which the county purchased from Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, is serving as a temporary site for the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center.
As noted in a memo to the Calvert commissioners from Shannon Q. Nazzal, the county’s director of parks and recreation, “In 2018 a 22.15-acre property was purchased on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick to serve as the site for the new community center.”
Nazzal also reported that with input “received through many community groups,” her department developed a “conceptual plan” last year.
“Funding is currently allocated with the county’s capital improvement plan for design in fiscal year 2026,” Nazzal stated in the memo.
On Dec. 1, Nazzal presented an update on the community center project to the commissioners during their meeting.
Nazzal noted that the 27.5-acre tract, known as the “Watson Property,” was purchased from the county housing authority.
Per the county commissioners’ directives, $500,000 was added to the next fiscal year’s capital improvements plan and $7.5 million for construction was added to the fiscal 2024 CIP.
Nazzal reviewed additional funding options which would likely involve obtaining grant money, a situation that might prove a challenge since her department does not have a grants proposal writer. She explained that trying to procure Program Open Space funds from the state probably wouldn’t be adequate, since the annual available funds total $350,000 maximum.
“It’s not a lot of money and it would take away from other county projects,” said Nazzal, adding that Program Open Space funds are currently designated for building a new clubhouse at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, beach restoration at Breezy Point park and amenities at Dunkirk District Park.
Other added funding options include a community development block grant, the community legacy program, plus smaller programs like SMECO rebates, arts and accessibility foundations, and two options that would require fundraising campaigns.
Another option would be to enter into a public/private partnership.
In January, parks and recreation plans to seek public input using a variety of gathering options, including an online survey, virtual public meetings involving the public, parks and recreation advisory board, schools and special interest groups.
Nazzal said engagement on a Facebook “online town hall” would also be employed in the input solicitation process. For locals who have no internet access, parks and recreation is planning for a limited capacity, in-person public meeting.
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) recommended that Nazzal report the results of the “sensing sessions” sometime in March. In addition to the survey data, Hutchins requested a “preliminary concept” of the project, something Nazzal explained wasn’t possible since there was no funding available for it.
“We would need to rehire a consultant,” said Nazzal.
“You had a design,” said Hutchins, adding that he would like to get an idea of what will be in the building.
“We can come up with a plan,” Mark Willis, county administrator. “I think we have direction.”
Nazzal said the department's overall projects plan would be presented to the commissioners during a CIP work session in January.