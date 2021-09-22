In Calvert, government agencies remain in motion. The county’s fleet numbers over 450 vehicles, which means fuel is being spent and county leadership is trying to save on the cost.
To date, in 2021 county government entities — led by the sheriff’s office, transportation division and public works — have used over 361,000 gallons of fuel.
During a work session held at the county commissioners’ Sept. 14 meeting, the public works department presented a proposal for a pilot program that could potentially save fuel use and cost.
During his presentation, department director Kerry Dull pointed out that, with one fleet fueling facility in Barstow, “It takes about three gallons of gas just to go get gas.” Fortunately, county government buys fuel in bulk and gets a 56 cents per gallon discount on fuel.
“Over the past three years, the county has averaged over 30,000 gallons per month of 87 octane fuel usage,” Dull wrote in a memo to the commissioners.
One option would be to replace the below ground tank and Barstow with an above-ground tank and install two similar facilities at two other locations at the Dominion salt dome in Lusby and at Mt. Hope Convenience Center farther north in the county. That would save county vehicle drivers from constantly having to drive to Barstow to refuel and cut down on “unproductive hours” traveling to the pump. However, each of these above-ground tank projects would cost $500,000.
“It’s an expensive endeavor to upkeep those,” Dull said.
The public works director stated that the current situation gives the county an opportunity to transition to the WEX Sourcewell Government Fleet Card Program.
Dull listed the pluses of the fleet card program to include a 1% rebate on all fuel purchases per month, a federal tax exemption of $0.183 discount per gallon of gas purchased and the presence of 33 participating vendors in Calvert.
WEX Sourcewell boasts on its website that there is card acceptance by “95% of fuel stations nationwide,” plus “better savings, better security, better accounting.”
Dull requested a 90-day pilot program to gather sufficient data to evaluate the fleet card plan’s use. By consent, the board granted the request.
“I believe we can use less gas,” Dull said.
“It makes sense for someone using more than a tank of fuel a day,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) of the fleet card program.