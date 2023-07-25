Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Two separate drug-related arrests made by sheriff's office personnel in the Chesapeake Beach area in June resulted in July grand jury indictments.

On July 17, a Calvert grand jury handed down two unrelated indictments against two county men for alleged drug distribution. Both defendants — Larry Frances Whittington Jr., 38, of Chesapeake Beach, and Scott Charles Keyser, 57, of Port Republic — were arrested in early June and both have remained in jail since.

On June 9, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Whittington’s Kia Sportage at the corner of Chesapeake Beach Road and Wesley Stinnett Boulevard. Detectives had obtained search and seizure warrants related to Whittington’s alleged drug activity.


  

