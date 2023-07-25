On July 17, a Calvert grand jury handed down two unrelated indictments against two county men for alleged drug distribution. Both defendants — Larry Frances Whittington Jr., 38, of Chesapeake Beach, and Scott Charles Keyser, 57, of Port Republic — were arrested in early June and both have remained in jail since.
On June 9, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Whittington’s Kia Sportage at the corner of Chesapeake Beach Road and Wesley Stinnett Boulevard. Detectives had obtained search and seizure warrants related to Whittington’s alleged drug activity.
According to court documents filed by Detective Stephan Bowlan, a search of Whittington’s vehicle yielded over 20 grams of suspected PCP and two cellphones.
Whittington was found to have on him 5.7 ounces of suspected cocaine and cash. A subsequent search of Whittington’s home revealed more suspected cocaine, other suspected drugs, plus more cellphones and cash, court documents stated.
The eight-count indictment served on Whittington charges him with one count each of drug possession with intent to distribute narcotics and drug possession with intent to distribute PCP, and three counts each of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The state’s case against Whittington will be prosecuted by Lee Ann Bell, assistant state’s attorney. Prince Frederick attorney John L. Erly is representing Whittington.
The case could go to trial in November.
Keyser was arrested June 14 in Chesapeake Beach while he was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt on Bayside Road and failed to use the vehicle’s signal when making a left turn. The inaction was noticed by Calvert sheriff's Deputy Brenna Hudson, who was on patrol in the area. Hudson followed Keyser’s vehicle into a shopping center parking lot.
According to court papers, Hudson recognized Keyser from a recent investigation.
Hudson stated in court papers that a K9 unit dispatched to the scene “alerted on the vehicle.”
The search that followed yielded 28 grams of suspected crack cocaine, cash a cellphone and a variety of drug paraphernalia.
Keyser was served a five-count indictment by the grand jury. The indictment includes two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bell is also prosecuting the state’s case against Keyser, who is being represented by Caitlin J. Lomazzo of the public defenders office. The case could go to trial in December.