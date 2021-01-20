Calvert Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) has a message for county residents struggling to make payments on the homes they are renting.
“We’ve got rental assistance,” Hance said following a public hearing Jan. 12 that resulted in the addition of $600,000 in the general fund. “No one should be evicted in Calvert County because of unemployment related to COVID.”
The $600,000 was procured by the county from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, which awarded a “community development block grant” related to CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Phase II.
In a memo to the commissioners, Jacquelyn Culver, community resources specialist, stated the funds will provide “emergency rental assistance to eligible households.” Culver stated the proposed budget adjustment was reviewed by the county attorney’s office “for legal sufficiency” prior to the hearing.
“We are relieved to have another opportunity at rental assistance for our residents,” said Culvert during the hearing.
No public comment was offered prior to the board’s unanimous decision to approve the budget adjustment.
The community resources department has been overseeing relief funding for housing-related issues created by the coronavirus.
For more information on obtaining this relief, contact community resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 8803.
“We want to make sure you have a roof over your head,” said Hance.