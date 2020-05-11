Calvert has third COVID-19 death; restrictions start to ease

On Monday, Calvert County’s health officer, Dr. Larry Polsky, confirmed that the county had its third coronavirus-related death.
The death occurred May 1, Polsky said in an email.
As of Monday, there were 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
A state website, coronavirus.maryland.gov, lists Calvert with 10 coronavirus-related deaths, but Polsky believes most, if not all, of the seven remaining deaths were from those living in nursing homes outside the county.
As a result of an order last week from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) easing some restrictions, Chesapeake Hill Golf Course opened May 7. In addition, beaches at Flag Ponds Nature Park and Breezy Point opened Friday, and Breezy Point Campground opened Sunday, according to a press release.
County tennis and pickleball courts also opened May 7.
All of the above are open to county residents only.
Social distancing is still recommended for outdoor activities.
