Calvert Health Department moving to new electronic data platform

The Calvert Commissioners gave preliminary approval on March 10 to increase the county health department’s budget $200,000 for a new electronic records management system. The commissioners considered the request prior to a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget.
According to a document prepared by Health Department Officer Dr. Larry Polsky, a current agreement between the county Health Department and CalvertHealth Medical Center will end on June 30 when the company will no longer support NextGen.
Polsky said the Health Department plans to transition to a new electronic health record platform on July 1 to provide service to over 5,500 active clients.
Polsky requested $200,000 to provide for the implementation of initial software licensing and expenses related to staff training and data migration.
The Health Department received three quotes that average $234,000, Polsky said, adding that the implementation of the new system will take five to six months.
“Due to the abrupt and unanticipated nature of this change, the Health Department was not able to budget for the initial cost of implementing the new [electronic health record] platform,” Polsky said.
During discussion, Commissioners President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said the county has $800,000 remaining in snow removal funds that may be tapped.
The commissioners unanimously concurred with the requested budget adjustment. Polsky said his staff will ask the commissioners for formal approval of the $200,000 in the near future. An email to CalvertHealth Medical Center for information on why they switched electronic health record providers and which company they will be using was not returned by deadline.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB