Calvert health and education officials acknowledged a mistake was made during the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students ages 5 to 11 at Dowell Elementary School on Nov. 9 when a child was given a shot without parental consent.
“For all our community’s parents who have trusted the Calvert Health Department over the years, I want to reassure you that all our staff, including me, take any error extremely seriously and have already taken steps to best ensure that this happens again,” stated Calvert Health Office Dr. Laurence Polsky.
The health officer affirmed that the incident was unprecedented, with the health department and Calvert public school system having previously collaborated on well over 15,000 vaccinations, mostly for influenza, in past years.
Polsky added the child, who was identified, “is doing well and parents were immediately notified once the error was recognized.”
Clinics scheduled for Nov. 12 at six elementary schools were postponed. In an email late last week, Calvert public schools' Superintendent Daniel D. Curry stated he did not know when the clinics would be rescheduled.
Curry stated that on Nov. 11, when students were not in classes, “some regional vaccine clinics” were conducted and “school nurses assisted the health department with those, but the parents brought their children in.”
In explaining the school system’s role in the clinics, Curry said there is cooperation “with getting students to the room, but confirmation and identification of the student is done by health department staff.”
In outlining the steps to be taken at vaccination clinics going forward, Polsky stated, “to supplement the identification checks that have been in place before children walk from their classrooms to the vaccination room, each teacher will do a final verification that the names on the vaccination list match both the child and the individual name tags. There are two layers of child verification in the vaccination room. Historically, if there was any discrepancy in the verification process or for any reason the nurses had reason to be concerned, they would call the child’s parent to assure the vaccination was appropriate.”
Polsky added that “going forward, in addition to speaking to the parent, we will have the parent speak directly to the child with the nurse listening on speaker to absolutely be certain that the parent and child match.”
The Nov. 9 incident appears to have given critics of the Calvert public school system another salvo to fire.
“This is an unfortunate and possibly dangerous situation where mistakes could have serious consequences,” a press release distributed under the heading “My Child My Choice Power 2Parent,” stated. The contact person for the group is Melissa M. Goshorn, who is part of a group of residents suing the school system over the board of education’s recently approved anti-racism policy.
“What if this child had a medical or religious reason for not getting vaccinated?” the press release continued. “What if the child has an allergy or an adverse reaction? There are serious questions with regard to liability when mistakes are made, not to mention the need for parents to direct medical decisions for their children. Parents should be present when children are receiving medical care.”