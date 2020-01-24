Calvert County has a new human resources director.
Melanie Woodson was hired to replace Paula Grover Gray, who recently retired after 40 years with the county.
Woodson’s first day in her new position was Jan. 13. Her annual salary is $115,700.
Woodson began working for the county in July 2006 as a benefits assistant and later as a permit technician, a press release states. In 2009, she was hired as a personnel analyst. She was promoted to the deputy director position in June 2018.
During her career, Woodson has implemented changes to the county’s benefits program, including a deferred compensation education campaign that resulted in an 88.5% increase in enrollment. She also has developed a recruitment plan that has resulted in a more streamlined approach to job announcements, employee examination and bringing on new hires.
Woodson brings experience, not only from county government but also from the private sector, Commissioners President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said.
“Her leadership skills, experience in human resources and collaborative approach will be a tremendous asset to the board and citizens,” he said.
Woodson, a Calvert County native who earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Morgan State University, said she is excited to provide solutions that balance the needs and interests of county employees and the commissioners.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB