As he has been meeting many members of the Calvert County community recently, Michael Brady, chief executive officer of Hospice of the Chesapeake, has had one question asked repeatedly — “What are you going to do with the house?”
Brady, speaking at the formal signing of Calvert Hospice’s affiliation with Hospice of the Chesapeake, which is headquartered in Anne Arundel County, said the group has not determined what to do with the Burnett Calvert Hospice House.
The operating of the local nonprofit’s much-loved facility on Sixes Road in Prince Frederick as an option for patients approaching the conclusions of their lives was halted in September 2020 after the agency’s officials attempted to cope with staffing shortages mostly related to COVID-19.
The inking of the pact that now affiliates the two hospices was held at Burnett Calvert Hospice House on Tuesday.
Calvert will now join other jurisdictions — Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Charles counties — under the umbrella of Hospice of the Chesapeake.
The flagship organization began in 1979 as Arundel Hospice. It was rebranded as Hospice of the Chesapeake 30 years ago. Calvert Hospice was started in the early 1980s.
“This is history for Calvert County,” said Gregory Kernan, the local hospice’s current board of directors’ chairman. "We have the same goals and values.”
Kernan also made it clear to the signing session’s attendees that “this is not a takeover.” He stated Calvert Hospice’s board “saw something in Hospice of the Chesapeake.”
“The mission of the people is unparalleled,” declared Brian Gibbons, who has been a member of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s board of directors and currently serves as the panel’s chairman.
“It’s for the patients. It’s also for the families,” Brady added.
“We are protecting the nonprofit,” said Sandie Dillon, who is Hospice of the Chesapeake’s director of communications.
Dillon told Southern Maryland News Hospice of the Chesapeake, which is based in Pasadena, will provide manpower and resources that will allow the Calvert organization to care for more patients and expand its services.
“It’s about supporting patient care, said Dillon.
She noted that since Charles’ hospice was acquired by Hospice of the Chesapeake in 2020, the number of patients that jurisdiction’s organization aids has doubled.
With the acquisition of the Calvert agency, Hospice of the Chesapeake officials stated no personnel cuts are planned and a “community advisory group” will be established.
“We are keeping the community involved,” Dillon said.
There is also a pledge that money raised in Calvert for hospice services will stay in the county.
Both Brady and Dillon remarked that Hospice of the Chesapeake staff were quite impressed with the ninth annual culinary event the Calvert Hospice hosted in late April at Running Hare Vineyard. The event was sold out.
“If it’s working, we are going to keep doing it,” Dillon said.
“We have some of the best events,” Brady boasted of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s fundraising endeavors, which have included such popular happenings as fashion shows.
As for returning Burnett Calvert Hospice House to its original purpose prior to the intrusion of COVID-19, Brady stated, “I just don’t know.” However, he promised “a full assessment of what kind of needs do we have in the community” will help determine a plan going forward.