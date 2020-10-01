The issue of staffing, currently deemed insufficient to provide consistent quality, has prompted a familiar Calvert County nonprofit to take drastic action.
In a letter released to the public during the evening of Sept. 25, Calvert Hospice Executive Director Jean Fleming announced that, effective immediately, operations at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House have been suspended.
The decision was made last week by the organization’s board of directors.
“To ensure we provide the expert and compassionate end-of-life care to which we are committed, we require experienced, trained staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week, over weekends and holidays, through hurricanes and snowstorms,” Fleming stated in her letter. “At this time we simply cannot ensure that level of staffing for our house and families.”
On Tuesday, Fleming told Southern Maryland News that it was important for the community to understand that “Calvert Hospice is continuing to provide care to patients. Palliative Medicine [of Southern Maryland] is continuing to serve. Calvert Hospice never missed a beat. We go to them [patients] just as we’ve done for over 36 years. The decision to suspend operations at the hospice house is based on challenges with staffing, not funding.”
Fleming said the local hospice has been advertising for new nursing assistants for approximately six months. “We’ve been unable to find qualified, certified staff to fill those holes,” she said. Hiring new staff is not a new thing for us, but the past six months have presented us with a challenge. I am secure in the knowledge we did everything we could to avoid this. It was indeed a heart-wrenching decision.”
The Burnett Calvert Hospice House is on Sixes Road in Prince Frederick. The six-bed residential facility began accepting terminally ill patients in 2010 who would spend their last days or weeks under care at the facility. According to the local hospice website, the house is staffed by a registered nurse counselor, social worker, chaplain, medical technicians and volunteers. Room and board is provided through private pay or a sliding scale for qualified county residents.
In March of 2018 the organization received a citation from Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of Community Initiatives.
In addition to end-of-life care, hospice staff and volunteers serve the public with bereavement programs and outreach education programs. Only 9% of its funds are used on administration.
“We still need funds to offset the costs of patient care,” said Fleming. “Medical insurance reimbursement is not enough. We do not turn away anyone who doesn’t have insurance.”
Fleming stated that other hospice organizations nationwide are dealing with similar issues that Calvert faces. “The struggle for staffing is not unique to us,” she said.
At least one neighboring county has indicated they have been able to find enough staff. “No issues,” said Hospice of Charles County Chief Financial Officer Tanneka Jones. “We have the normal ‘ins and outs’ with our nursing staff but no shortage.”
Jones told Southern Maryland News that Charles County’s hospice house opened in May 2012 and is located on Davis Road in Waldorf. The facility has 10 beds and has a staff providing day-to-day needs totaling 49.
This past summer, Hospice of Charles and Hospice of Chesapeake announced plans for a transaction, which would align the Charles agency with hospice organizations serving Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.
“It [the merger] is still pending,” Jones told Southern Maryland News this week.
A message seeking comment from officials of Hospice of St. Mary’s County had not received a response at press time.
Fleming told Southern Maryland News at this time Hospice of Calvert’s board and leadership are seeking ways to make sure the Burnett Calvert Hospice House “remains a resource to the community.”
The organization is continuing its fundraising, including its “Open Your Heart to Hospice” campaign.
The organization’s still fairly new Yuletide season tradition, the Festival of Wreaths, is scheduled for Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Linden in Prince Frederick. The organization announced it will be following social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines due to the ongoing pandemic. There will be live streaming of the event on Facebook for anyone who wishes to attend virtually. Online bidding of the dozens of handcrafted wreaths on display at the 1868 home will begin at 9 a.m.
