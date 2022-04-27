Calvert Hospice officials announced Tuesday the 38-year-old nonprofit is in the process of becoming part of a regional organization.
Calvert Hospice’s current board of directors chairman Gregory Kernan and Sarah Simmons, the executive director, said in a press release that a “letter of intent” has been signed with Hospice of the Chesapeake for the subsequent acquisition of the local entity. The acquisition process is expected to be finalized in about 60 days.
Hospices provide end-of-life care, often at a patient’s home, as well as other services.
Hospice of the Chesapeake is based in the Anne Arundel County town of Pasadena. It began as Arundel Hospice in 1979 and was rebranded in 1992. The hospices of Prince George’s and Charles counties have since become part of Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Charles’ hospice was acquire by Hospice of the Chesapeake in 2020 and has been able to increase the number of patients served and add new programs, according to the release.
Both of those counties have advisory committees within the parent organization’s leadership structure.
According to Calvert Hospice, in 2021 Hospice of the Chesapeake cared for 3,881 hospice patients, 2,095 palliative care patients and served 477 clients in grief care.
Perhaps one concern of Calvert residents, the recent closure of the Burnett Hospice House due to staffing issues, will be resolved with the acquisition.
“Anything is possible,” Simmons told Southern Maryland News, adding that Hospice of the Chesapeake “will do a full assessment” of the facility, which could then be reopened or repurposed.
Speaking about Hospice of the Chesapeake, Kernan stated, “We believe they share our values of community, quality and service, as evidenced by their long-standing support to the communities they serve. We believe that joining the Hospice of the Chesapeake organization will bring strength and stability to the care we provide while simultaneously honoring our roots in Calvert County.”
In a written statement to Southern Maryland News, Mike Brady, president and CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake, said, “We are honored that the Calvert Hospice Board of Directors and executive director have agreed to consider joining our Hospice of the Chesapeake organization. We believe this acquisition, when finalized, will strengthen and expand the care provided to patients and their families in Calvert County as well as create a combined organization that is focused on the full care continuum across our region—serving everyone who needs us, at the right time, in the right place and with the care they deserve.”
