Reports last week that CalvertHealth Medical Center had reached a max-out point have some credence but hospital officials, in answer to Southern Maryland News’ inquiries, have indicated the struggles with the recent COVID-19 resurgence are not isolated.
Regarding the status of the Prince Frederick facility’s emergency room, the hospital’s spokesperson Amy Lutz said earlier this week the ER is “not backed up, but things can change rapidly. Medical leaders at CalvertHealth urge everyone in the community to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of death, hospitalization and spreading COVID.”
As for the Calvert hospital operating room, Lutz stated, “At this time, CalvertHealth continues to offer elective surgeries but will be assessing the scheduled surgeries on a continuing basis to ensure we have the bed availability if a surgery patient needs to be admitted.”
As of Monday, CalvertHealth had 14 COVID-19 patients in it’s medical ward and intensive care unit.
“The majority of COVID patients admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated,” Lutz stated.
Information released last week by the Maryland Hospital Association indicated that hospitals throughout the state are dealing with daunting challenges.
“This week your hospitals hit a historic, unprecedented and unwanted milestone, less that 500 available staffed beds across the state. This is the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic,” according to the state hospital association.
On Monday, Maryland Hospital Association President and CEO Bob Atlas wrote in his blog, “As 2021 begins, there is no room at the inn. COVID patients have more than doubled in the past month and hospital beds are full. It’s disappointing to see so many public officials — and much of the wider public — tuned out to the spike in hospitalizations and the devastating toll on your hospitals.”
Atlas reported the association has launched a campaign called “Sound the Alarm,” adding, “We’re asking people to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks and avoid large gatherings over the holidays. And we’re stressing when to seek care in alternative settings, to slow emergency department traffic.”
“COVID literally ravages the lungs and pulmonary system to the point that must be put on a ventilator because they are unable to breathe adequately on their own,” CalvertHealth medical director for its ICU stated last week in a press release. “It’s not a pretty sight, I can assure you. Vaccine-induced immunity is the best way to protect everyone, especially those with underlying medical conditions.
In the same press release, Calvert Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky stated that as of Dec. 15 there were approximately 18,000 adults in the county who remain unvaccinated. Another 35,000 residents age 16 and older who are eligible for booster shots have not yet received one, including 4,000 seniors.
Anyone eligible can schedule a booster with their doctor’s office, at a local pharmacy or register online with the Calvert County Health Department for either a Moderna or Pfizer dose. Go to www.calvertcountycovid19.com/vaccination-registration.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews