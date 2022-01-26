An update to the Calvert County commissioners from CalvertHealth Medical Center’s CEO was planned Jan. 20. While Dean Teague had hoped to bring the board encouraging news about the Prince Frederick hospital’s ongoing battle against COVID-19, events occurring Monday altered his report.
“Our numbers went the wrong way last night,” said Teague. “We went from 14 COVID patients to 26, possibly 27. We tested five staff members yesterday and four of them were positive. In the state of Maryland the numbers are going up [in some places]. We’re hoping this was just a bad Monday. We are continuing to fight the battle.”
On Tuesday, hospital spokeswoman Theresa Johnson reported the numbers were holding steady.
While Teague delivered the news of the latest setback in the coronavirus war, he also brought praise to county leaders for aiding the area’s maxed out COVID-19 testing facilities at four urgent care centers.
“The board of county commissioners acted quickly and effectively to stand up a temporary COVID-19 testing site for the 10-day period from Dec. 29, 2021, through Jan. 6, 2022,” the CHMC proclamation read. “During this time, more than 1,200 tests were administered. In addition to addressing a pressing community health need, this effort also kept the CalvertHealth Emergency Room available for those in need of life-saving care.”
Responding to a question from Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), Teague confirmed that hospital staff were still dealing with ambulance transports coming from other counties.
“It’s still above normal,” said Teague, who attributed the condition to the fact the local 911 system “does not register when a county ambulance is at the hospital.”
Teague requested the board’s help in getting the situation corrected.
Police accountability board hearing held
In less than an hour a public hearing was held Tuesday evening that could result in a final decision sometime next month for the composition of the three police accountability panels Maryland’s counties must establish.
Calvert officials have held two town hall meetings on the issue. Many of the same people who had previously spoken at the meetings, submitted written comments and addressed the commissioners during their meetings made remarks at the Jan. 25 hearing.
Scott Kinkade said the police accountability board “needs to be neutral” and urged the commissioners to adopt a process “that assures neutrality” when members are selected.
Michael Kent of the Calvert Chapter of the NAACP told county officials the organization is “very happy with the work you’ve done,” but still has some lingering concerns about the accountability board selection process.
“We should not liberalize this program to appease people,” said Ed Bailor of Owings.
Deputy Nicholas DeFelice, the current president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, stated retired law enforcement officers “have a place on this board. This is the livelihood of the members I represent.”
DeFelice predicted problems down the road if “unvetted” individuals are appointed to the accountability board.
Sandra Raviv of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters reminded the commissioner that the aim of the accountability board is “to bring more citizens into the process.” Opining that police department’s internal affairs units don’t always provide appropriate sanctions, she reiterated, “we need civic input in the process.”
County Attorney John Norris stated in his opening remarks that in addition to a police accountability board, the commissioners are mandated by the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 to form an administrative charging committee and a trial board.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) made a motion to keep the record open an additional 10 days before a decision is considered.