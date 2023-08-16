Olivia Taylor pets Dougall, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office's newest K9. Unlike other K9s that sniff out drugs and bombs or help track suspects on the run, Dougall's mission is to aid in crisis intervention.
Issac Rawlings, 10, a rising fifth grader at Sunderland Elementary School, takes aim with a basketball at Tuesday's back to school event at the CalvertHealth farmers' market.
MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
For the second year in a row several local entities collaborated to hold a parking lot festival in celebration of Calvert County’s upcoming school year.
Tuesday afternoon’s event was held at the lot adjacent to the CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick.
Representatives from Calvert County's sheriff’s office, health department and library, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, CalvertHealth Medical Center and the Health Ministry Team Network handed out school supplies and information brochures to attendees.
During the warm weather months the CalvertHealth Farmers Market is in operation on Tuesdays, so families seeking supplies and information were also able to buy locally grown and made farm products. Calvert public school system also had representation at the event.
Grownups and children were also given a chance to meet the local sheriff’s office’s newest dog.
According to Cpl. William Durner, Dougall, a Labrador/golden retriever cross, has been trained as a service dog.
The canine’s purpose is to “support all people” and will serve as a catalyst for calming distressed children and other situations calling for crisis intervention.
Dougall comes from Canine Companions, a nonprofit that breeds dogs to serve communities. After nine months of service training, Dougall, age 2, is part of the sheriff’s office’s K9 team.
Durner told Southern Maryland News that the sheriff’s office doesn’t own Dougall, but Canine Companions does not charge the law enforcement agency to use it for community service.
After coming on board earlier this year, Dougall has already visited several of Calvert’s schools and youth facilities.
The first day for Calvert public school students is Aug. 28. On Aug. 22 students at both Cardinal Hickey Academy in Owings and Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Solomons will start their new school year. The first day of classes for students of The Calverton School is Aug. 30.