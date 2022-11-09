“Hard work pays off,” declared Ricky Cox on election night, after he scored a decisive win in Calvert County’s sheriff’s race.
The county native and sheriff’s captain will succeed Sheriff Mike Evans (R) in late December, with the current sheriff ending a 20-year tenure at the helm of county law enforcement.
“It all came together,” Cox said of his campaign that started in early 2019 and was highlighted by a win in July’s Republican primary. In that race, Cox defeated three other candidates. In Tuesday’s general election, Cox notched a victory with a nearly 8,800-vote margin over Democrat Vaughn "Jay" Johnson.
Cox told Southern Maryland News he and retired sheriff’s captain Dave Payne, who will serve as assistant sheriff, plus other agency officers will “go in and assess everything.”
Cox said he expected the transition to be smooth between now and Dec. 20 when he is sworn in.
To county voters and his campaign workers, Cox stated, “I appreciate the love and support and look forward to the job.”
Republican Robert Harvey, who was appointed to the county’s state’s attorney post in spring of 2020 following the resignations of Andrew Rappaport and Jenifer Morton, won his race with about 62% of votes against Democrat Rick Pierick, a margin of just over 7,400 votes.
“Personally, it’s very gratifying,” Harvey told Southern Maryland News. “It’s a victory for the men and women of the state’s attorney’s office who work to keep Calvert County safe.”
Of his entire staff, Harvey noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, “We never shut down and unlike some other counties, we really don’t have a backlog of cases.”
Among the aims for the upcoming four years, Harvey said he wants to expand his office’s services to armed forces veterans and improve the system for collecting restitution for crime victims.