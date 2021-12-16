The start of calendar year 2022 is about two weeks away, a good time for Calvert County’s leaders to get a glimpse of factors that will be weighed in crafting operating budgets that kick in on July 1 next year.
During a presentation to the county commissioners Tuesday, finance and budget officials presented an overview of the process. The current plan calls for staff finalize its numbers for a recommended budget that is to be presented to the public in late March. The commissioners will present their fiscal 2023 budget at a May hearing, and the finished product is projected to be adopted in early June.
As outlined by Sharon Strand and Beth Richmond, finance and budget director and deputy director, guidelines for department heads for this cycle include flat funding from the current budget, no new positions and no new initiatives.
The current fiscal 2023 budget projection shows a 2% increase, an added $6.46 million to the operating budget. Other significant line items include a 1% drop in Dominion payment in lieu of taxes revenue, a 3.4% boost ($3.5 million) in income tax revenue and an increase of $1 million in the recordation tax.
Despite the fact that enrollment is still down, the commissioners’ allocation to Calvert public schools is currently projected at $138.7 million, a $4 million increase.
Among the projected adverse impacts of the budget, finance staff mentioned cost increases in materials and fuel.
“I’m glad we’re kicking the tires now,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R). “You’ve got to know what you have.”
During their Dec. 9 meeting, members of the Calvert board of education held a brief discussion about the school system’s fiscal 2023 budget priorities.
School Superintendent Daniel D. Curry, who last month announced he will retire at the end of this school year, stated his budget will be presented during a public hearing in late January.
Curry said it’s not known at this time whether state officials will “hold harmless” Calvert’s public schools for a second straight year with enrollment still being 500 pupils below the 2019 figure.
Board member Pamela Cousins stated she supports “adding two guidance counselors” for assignment at Barstow and Windy Hill elementary schools, where the counselor-to-student ratios burden the workloads of the counselors. Cousins said adding more teachers for the system’s “gifted and talented” curriculum remains on her “wishlist.”
Board member Dawn Balinski stated there is “a need for addressing mental health issues” throughout the school system. Balinski said social workers, school psychologists and pupil personnel workers are “very needed professionals” in addressing the ongoing health health issues in all local schools.
The commissioners and school board had been scheduled to hold a joint meeting at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, however, it was deferred.
