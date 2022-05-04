Citizens concerned that the Prince Frederick area has reached a strangulation point it its growth addressed a joint public hearing of the county commissioners and planning commission on April 28.
The panels met to consider three proposed text amendments which will impact implementation of the proposed Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan. All three were approved, although the third text amendment — which will also affect the use of transfer of development rights, or TDRs, within the Lusby and Solomons town centers as well — passed despite a recommendation to leave the current regulation in place.
Prior to the planning commission’s vote, the panel’s chairman, Steve Jones, pointed out that the county’s “TDR committee” has recommended no changes to the current sliding scale for TDR requirements.
Planning commission member Richard Holler moved to retain the sliding scale. The motion passed with commission member John Toohey opposed.
Two planning commission members, Wilson Freeland and Lisa Williams, recused themselves from the discussion and vote. Freeland has participated in the TDR program and Williams is a residential property developer.
The other proposed amendments removed a previous stipulation allowing an increase in density to 24 dwelling units per acre in Prince Frederick’s New Town District and to direct planned commercial and industrial uses to appropriate places within the town center.
During public testimony, Prince Frederick resident Ron Klauda stated that while he supports a “vibrant town center” the addition of more housing in the area “makes absolutely no sense.” Klauda said the county’s water supply, sewer capacity, roadways, streams and forests “can’t handle it.”
“It wasn’t well thought out,” said Kyle Green, also a Prince Frederick resident, of the proposed master plan. Green indicated the added expanded residential development would put all aspects of the area’s environment in peril.
“I think we’re in a house of cards, countywide, that is falling,” said Kent Montford of Lusby, who lamented the loss of Calvert’s rural character over the past half-century.
“I provided housing for some of the people in this room,” said builder Rodney Gertz, who took umbrage with the critics of local developers. Gertz stated his motivation for building homes isn’t greed.
“I do it for what’s best for the county,” he said.
Gertz asked the two boards to not take any action that would halt proposed projects that are already well-along in the approval and completion process.
According to a staff report, the proposed regulation affecting TDR requirements in Prince Frederick, Lusby and Solomons would require five TDRs be purchased by developers for “for single-family dwellings on lots greater than 10,000 square feet, four TDRs for single family dwellings on lots equal to or less than 10,000 square feet, three TDRs for each attached dwelling, three TDRs for each three-bedroom, multi-family attached dwelling, two TDRs for attached two bedroom multi-family dwelling and one TDR for each one bedroom multi-family attached unit over one dwelling unit per acre.
In addition to the proliferation of apartments in Prince Frederick, the changes in TDR requirements was prompted by the negative reaction registered by Lusby residents last year when a proposed massive apartment complex receive preliminary site plan approval.
County Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) amended his original motion to grant a grandfather stipulation to any project that is currently in the planning and zoning department pipeline with concept approval.
“I have no problem with people who have pushed a project forward,” said Gadway.
With Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) also recusing himself due to previous participation in the county’s TDR program, the commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the revised sliding scale.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews