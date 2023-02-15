Valentine’s Day brought a report to warm library lover’s hearts Tuesday, as Calvert Library’s director, Carrie Willson, updated the county commissioners on the outlook for the facilities and its programs.
Willson indicated Calvert’s library staff, who work out of four buildings and a mobile facility, are seeing numbers starting to return to pre-pandemic levels. The foot traffic is beginning to increase.
Willson stated the number of visitors to the libraries in fiscal 2022 was over 229,300, but “that number is coming back up.”
One area that Willson said was “dramatically down” is the number of library customers using computers. That, the director stated, is a positive trend, since it indicates “a lot more citizens have access to the internet.”
Willson commended county government staff, especially Linda Vassallo, deputy county administrator, for overseeing Comcast’s buildout project, which aims to give every Calvert residence internet access.
“It’s not perfect yet, but we’re making progress,” Willson said.
The drop in library computer use is also attributed to initiatives by Calvert County Public Schools.
In 2023, Willson said library officials will be pushing to get its attendance numbers at events for preschoolers “back up over pre-pandemic levels.”
Specifically, the library’s popular story time events dropped off due to the risks of COVID-19.
Story time numbers for fiscal 2022 were nearly 6,300 attendees, far from the annual average of 20,000.
Willson noted that at a recent story time in Prince Frederick there were nearly 50 attendees, “which is more people at the story time room accommodates.”
Willson presented some other numbers that demonstrated the community’s support for local libraries.
During fiscal 2022, which ended last June 30, “74 volunteers gave the library 3,310 hours of their time.” The Calvert system has “52,110 cardholders” and “3,064 groups used our meeting rooms.”
In answer to a question from Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), Willson confirmed the library does have programs for home schooled children.
Willson noted lasted June the library hosted a kickoff event for its #CalvertReads initiative with a “Summer Splash” concert featuring Grammy-nominated artist Pierce Freelon. The event at Annmarie Garden in Solomons drew nearly 1,500 people.
Calvert’s library system has an annual budget of $5.5 million with a variety of revenue streams. The lion's share of those funds — $4.5 million — are allocated by county government.
Willson noted that the library recently used funding from a Library Services and Technology Act grant to purchase a metal picnic table with solar panels. The table, which is located outside the Prince Frederick branch, allows residents to access the library’s WiFi when the building is closed.
At the end of the presentation, Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) requested a breakdown of customers “per facility,” which Willson promised to provide.
“I think we’re all excited to cut a ribbon,” said Hance, in reference to the new Twin Beaches Library, currently under construction in North Beach.
The $12.25 million project is being built by Scheibel Construction. State, county, town and library foundation monies are funding the project. The new library is expected to be ready for its opening in 2024.