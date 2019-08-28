Calvert Library reported positive outcomes from its Fine Free trial period earlier this year on Aug. 20 to the board of commissioners.
“After a careful analysis of data, Calvert Library’s board of trustees decided to end the trial and declare the Calvert Library fine free,” said Carolyn McHugh, the president of the library’s board of trustees.
The trustees voted to implement the trial earlier this year to demonstrate improvements in circulation, broadened customer base and staff savings.
The strategy was to improve circulation and broaden the library’s customer base by waiving fees for late returns.
Another goal included the launching of an awareness campaign to entice customers back to the library.
McHugh said last year there was an ongoing national conversation about libraries going fine free.
“What? … We all grew up with fines,” McHugh said, recalling her thoughts when Calvert Library director Carrie Plymire pitched the idea.
“It took some mental gymnastics on the part of the trustees to absorb that, and it wasn’t something that we immediately embraced,” McHugh admitted, but added data collected from libraries that had gone fine free was convincing enough to start the trial.
“Our long history of unpaid fines told us we were not teaching personal responsibility with fines,” Plymire said. “Those fines are preventing the people who most need the library from using us on a regular basis.”
Plymire debunked the myth that being fine free reduces the number of items available for check out.
She noted there has been a decrease in the amount of time people keep overdue items.
“Fine free just makes sense,” Plymire said.
The trustees and staff pondered whether not assessing fines would be a good business decision.
The revenue from collected library fines goes to the county’s general fund.
In recent years, staff reports library fine revenue was approximately $35,000 annually.
During the trial, there was a net loss in the fiscal year 2019 revenue of $4,410.
However, the library compensated for that loss by underspending, resulting in zero loss to the county’s general fund, according to Plymire.
McHugh said to help offset the lost fine revenue the trustees approved an initiative for the library to become a passport acceptance facility as an alternative revenue source.
Plymire said a minor loss in revenue is a significant investment in improved library service for the community.
She said the fine free strategy offers savings in staff time while collecting fees.
“From telling someone they have a fine, to taking their money, inputting it in the software, putting it into the cash register and then reconciling that at the end of the day, we estimate there’s probably about $76,000 in staff savings,” Plymire said. “We were spending twice as much as we were making to collect fines.”
As a result of the time savings, library staff can continue teaching children how to read, help readers find their next book, help residents find a job, staff can better prepare for training classes and provide more services outside the library itself.
Plymire said there is also a change in staff and customer interaction andsatisfaction by eliminating the “uncomfortable conversation” about overdue books.
“I’m glad it’s an uncomfortable conversation,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said, noting that when he grew up it was considered stealing when library material was not returned.
Plymire said borrowers will still have the option to return an item or pay for its replacement cost.
“In the first few weeks of the trial we got $10,000 worth of materials back,” Plymire said. “It is not stealing. We’re getting things back fast. We’re getting things back that people have had for a while.”
