Two license transfers were approved Aug. 24 by the Calvert County liquor board during the panel’s monthly meeting.

Solomons’ landmark dining venue The Pier, owned by Huntingtown-based Down East LLC, is adding the name of James R. Chavis to its Class B on sale beer, wine and liquor license.


  

