Two license transfers were approved Aug. 24 by the Calvert County liquor board during the panel’s monthly meeting.
Solomons’ landmark dining venue The Pier, owned by Huntingtown-based Down East LLC, is adding the name of James R. Chavis to its Class B on sale beer, wine and liquor license.
Chavis was at the meeting last week and was questioned by his attorney, Larry Cumberland, as well as members of the Board of License Commissioners, as the liquor board is formally known.
This is not the first time Chavis’ name will appear on a liquor license and, in fact, his previous experience was a venture located in a retail unit that is part of the Solomons Pier structure. Chavis was a license-holder at Solomons Island Winery, he told the board.
“The Pier has always been run very professionally,” board member Jack Smack said in making the motion to approve amending the liquor license.
Dunkirk resident Mittal Parmar is taking over the operation of Peking Liquors on Route 260 in Chesapeake Beach. The store has a Class A off sale beer, wine and liquor license.
Parmar, who was also represented by Cumberland, told the board she has previously managed a liquor store in another state and committed no violations there.
She explained that she does plan to make some improvements to the store.
In answer to a question from the board, Parmar said the store currently has four employees including herself. All four employees have certifications in training for intervention procedures and training in alcohol management.
A store or restaurant in Calvert may not sell alcohol to customers unless there is a certified employee at the location.
In one other agenda item, a representative for Hilton Garden Inn in Solomons told board members the business will be seeking a new license due to a management change.
Hilton Garden Inn was on the August agenda due to a failure to renew its liquor license.
The liquor board’s attorney, David Weigel, told the hotel’s representative, Stephen Kelly, that an application for a new license needs to be filed by Sept. 4.