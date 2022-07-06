So far in 2022, no Calvert County liquor vendors — package stores or taverns — have been cited for underage sales.
In 2021, the Calvert Board of License Commissioners — better known as the liquor board — only cited five businesses the entire year. Those infractions were for not renewing liquor licenses in a timely manner and the serving of alcoholic beverages by employees without the mandated training and certification.
The liquor board has an inspector, retired Maryland State Police trooper Mike Stevens, who inspects about 20 businesses per month. Stevens was hired in 2017 and is Calvert County’s first full-time liquor license inspector.
During the liquor board’s June 23 meeting, chairman Robert Arscott reported all 16 of the vendors Stevens recently inspected “passed with flying colors.”
While it could appear that Calvert County does not have an underage liquor sales problem, both Arscott and Stevens explained that there is a previous component that is missing. Calvert no longer has what many jurisdictions refer to as a “minor decoy program.” The practice of having cadets the sheriff’s office’s Explorers program — those who look like they are 21 years of age or older but aren’t — attempt to purchase alcohol, hasn’t been used since 2020.
“They lost their grant,” Stevens said.
According to Sgt. Jason Dean of the sheriff’s office, the grant was provided to the sheriff’s office by the health department and went away as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sheriff’s office is trying to find grant funds to restart Calvert’s minor decoy program.
“A lot of extra things got put on hold,” Assistant Sheriff Col. Dave McDowell added, explaining that the sheriff’s office stopped hosting Explorers’ meetings and conducting “ride-alongs” with the cadets.
“The grant came from the state’s “Prevention Program, currently known as the Office of Population Health Improvement,” Doris McDonald, the Calvert County Health Department’s director of behavioral health told Southern Maryland News in an email. “They used to allocate funding to counties through the Maryland State Prevention Framework 2 Grant. They discontinued that funding in 2020 as priorities at the state level shifted.”
Some of the other funding from the grant was used to support the local health department’s Training for Intervention Procedures program, McDonald stated.
Changes on licenses
During the liquor board’s June meeting, the panel gave approval to three restaurants for modifications to their licenses.
The approval of Jerome Philip Ganey Jr. as the resident agent on the license of Jerry’s Place in Prince Frederick is contingent upon the revision of the seafood eatery’s management agreement. The liquor board’s attorney, David Weigel, told Ganey the agreement needed to be updated. Ganey confirmed the business has submitted a license renewal application.
Mary E. Lanham is now identified as a stockholder on the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort’s liquor license. Lanham, who resides in Dunkirk, replaces the Rod ‘N’ Reel’s longtime owner, Gerald W. Donovan, who died last July 31.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” board member John H. “Jack” Smack told Lanham. “Gerald was a true businessman.”
The board approved the change of stockholder for the Chesapeake Beach business as they did for Applebee’s of Prince Frederick.
Huntingtown resident Chris Moore is now identified on that restaurant’s liquor license. Moore had previously been a license holder for the now defunct Ruby Tuesday in Prince Frederick. Even though he isn’t involved in the operation of Applebee’s, Moore told the board he intends to get training and certification in serving alcohol.