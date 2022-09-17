Calvert County District Court

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

An investigation by a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detective that began in February has led to the filing of felony charges against a 53-year-old Prince Frederick man for alleged animal cruelty.

The defendant, identified in district court documents as Edward Stanley Williams III, is alleged to have been grooming several dogs for the purpose of fighting other canines.

