An investigation by a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detective that began in February has led to the filing of felony charges against a 53-year-old Prince Frederick man for alleged animal cruelty.
The defendant, identified in district court documents as Edward Stanley Williams III, is alleged to have been grooming several dogs for the purpose of fighting other canines.
He was formally charged on Sept. 12.
Detective Sarah Jernigan wrote in the charging papers that she was contacted by animal control officers about possible animal cruelty at a residence in the Prince Frederick/Huntingtown area.
Jernigan stated she had learned deputies “had responded to several calls for service at the residence involving the welfare of dogs.”
In January, Williams, according to charging documents, had assured authorities he was taking proper care of the 10 dogs, which ranged in age from 1 to 14 years old. Most of the dogs were identified in the charging papers as “pit bull type.”
According to Jernigan’s charging statement, evidence of cruel practices — including large, heavy chains attached to car axles that were used to tether most of the dogs — was discovered by local animal control.
“The chains were then affixed to the dogs’ thick collars,” Jernigan stated. “I know from prior investigations that it is common practice for individuals engaged in organized dog fighting.”
Jernigan further explained that the heavy chains “are used to build muscle and strengthen the dog for fighting.”
Jernigan also stated animal control personnel reported three of the dogs “appeared to be injured.”
Deputies executed a search warrant on the property on March 29. According to Jernigan, eight pit bull terriers and a Jack Russell terrier were removed from the exterior of the property. Also on site, numerous items suspected to have been used for fight training of the dogs were seized along with assorted medications and medical supplies.
Inside the residence, an unregistered handgun was found and seized. Jernigan said investigators learned Williams had a prior conviction for cocaine distribution and was prohibited from owning the weapon.
Additionally, video tapes containing footage from dog fights were found, Jernigan reported.
A court summons was issued the day Williams was charged with three counts of animal cruelty, including a felony county for dog fighting.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 31 in district court.