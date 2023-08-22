A 26-year-old Prince Frederick man has been jailed on charges related to alleged possession, promotion and distribution of child pornography, state police reported.
Defendant Hunter Lee Kirby was apprehended by police at his job at a local grocery store Aug. 17 after authorities executed a search and seizure warrant at his home.
Kirby is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.
According to court documents filed by Trooper Burnett of the Maryland State Police, five cyber tips were received in July by the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Burnett stated a “Synchronoss Technologies search warrant" was executed Aug. 7 and returned with 14 image files and 18 videos files “depicting child pornography as it’s defined by Maryland law.”
The children seen in the images and videos appeared to range in age from 4 to 16, according to court documents.
On Aug. 8, a Verizon subpoena was returned to investigators identifying Kirby as the possessor and distributor of the images and videos.
Maryland State Police troopers assigned to the agency’s computer crimes unit and Prince Frederick barracks, along with Homeland Security personnel, executed the court-sanctioned warrant at Kirby’s home.
Burnett stated when officers contacted Kirby they seized his cellphone.
“He discussed he has had interactions with numerous underage children,” Burnett wrote in court papers, adding that Kirby “also stated he downloaded child pornography from numerous applications and saved them.”
After bond reviews late last week, Kirby remained behind bars.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 15 in district court. Kirby is being represented by attorney Thomas J. Maronick Jr.