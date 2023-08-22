Hunter Lee Kirby

Kirby

 MARYLAND STATE POLICE PHOTO

A 26-year-old Prince Frederick man has been jailed on charges related to alleged possession, promotion and distribution of child pornography, state police reported.

Defendant Hunter Lee Kirby was apprehended by police at his job at a local grocery store Aug. 17 after authorities executed a search and seizure warrant at his home.


  

