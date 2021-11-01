A 64-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was pronounced dead at the scene of an Oct. 28 crash on northbound Route 4 at Talbot Road in Lothian, police reported.
According to a report from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m.
Investigators reported the 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Michael Magtutu was traveling northbound on Route 4 when the vehicle “left the roadway and drove into a cluster of various sized trees. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof.”
Police said two people who witnessed the crash — an off-duty nurse and a retired law enforcement officer — pulled Magtutu from the wreckage.
Magtutu was treated by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel but was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to the chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.
“Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is the driver of the Chevrolet failing to stay in his lane of travel,” the police report stated. “At this time, it is unknown what caused the Chevrolet to leave the roadway.”
The AACPD’s traffic safety section is continuing to investigate the crash anyone with information that might aid investigators is asked to call 410-222-4700.