A Broomes Island man was killed early Monday morning on northbound Route 4 in Anne Arundel County after he apparently lost control of the Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle he was operating, police reported.
According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5 a.m. in the area of Talbot Lane.
The motorcyclist, Christopher Doran Whisman Jr., 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews “arrived and found a motorcycle in the woods that had struck a truck and trailer. After a brief search, the motorcycle operator was found next to a utility pole. The crew from Squad 5 began CPR and treating the victim’s injuries. Unfortunately, the patient did not survive.”
A police report stated that a Dodge truck pulling a box trailer was traveling northbound on Route 4 when Whisman’s cycle approached the truck and trailer from behind.
“The motorcycle attempted to switch lanes and struck the back of the trailer,” the release stated. “The motorcycle went off the left side of the roadway into the wooded median and struck a tree. The rider subsequently was ejected and struck a utility pole.”
The driver of the truck, Thomas Earl Morsell, 66, of Sunderland, was not injured.
The incident prompted the closure of that area of northbound Route 4 and as a result, Calvert’s Monday morning commuters who normally travel towards Washington, D.C. were rerouted to northbound Route 2.
Marc Limansky, public information officer for Anne Arundel County Police Department, told The Calvert Recorder there were no reports of gridlock as a result of the additional vehicles traveling the mostly two-lane road.
Other Calvert commuters opted to take westbound Route 231 into Charles County.
The area of northbound Route 4 where the crash occurred remained closed for over five hours.
“Preliminarily, [it appears] the primary cause of the crash was the rider of the motorcycle making an unsafe lane change,” the police report stated. “It does not appear that speed was a factor in this crash. Drug and alcohol use is unknown pending toxicology results.”
Police said the Traffic Safety Section is continuing its investigation of the crash.
