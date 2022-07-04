A Calvert man is dead as the result of a collision in St. Leonard late Sunday night.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff's Office press release, shortly before 10 p.m. on July 3, deputies from the patrol bureau and crash reconstruction team responded to northbound Route 2/4 near the intersection with Route 765 in St. Leonard.for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, it was determined a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision, which resulted in the driver of the motorcycle being ejected from the cycle.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Paul Preston Gibson II, 42 of Dunkirk, was traveling northbound on Route 2/4 when it collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by Enola Gabrielle Bates, 23, of Roanoke, Va., which was also traveling northbound on Route 4.
As a result of what appears to be a side-swipe collision, the motorcycle slid off the roadway and Gibson was ejected from the bike. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical personnel. Bates sustained serious injuries and was transported to a regional trauma center for injuries received.
The sheriff's office's crash reconstruction team collected evidence, spoke to witnesses and is continuing the investigation into the events and contributing factors that led up to the collision. At this time, anyone with additional information regarding this collision or the drivers involved is asked to contact Sgt. Hardesty of the crash reconstruction team at 410-535-2800 or via email at Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.