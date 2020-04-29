Calvert man dies in Hughesville cycle crash

A Calvert County man was killed Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle he was operating struck a pole in Charles County.
A report from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office stated the cyclist, Thomas Andrew Weaver Jr., 55, of Lusby, “was traveling on Carrico Mill Road [in Hughesville] when for unknown reasons he left the roadway and struck an electrical pole.”
Fire department reports indicate emergency crews conducted CPR on Weaver before pronouncing him dead at the scene.
The report did not indicate whether or not Weaver was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.
The police are seeking the public’s help in the ongoing investigation of the fatality.
Eyewitnesses or anyone else who might have information about the incident along Carrico Mill Road in Hughesville that could aid investigators are asked to contact Cpl. Terrell Hemsely of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-5903.
For those who wishe to remain anonymous and want to offer information about the incident, they are asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the agency’s P3Intel mobile app.
MARTY MADDEN