After recently completing a two-year pilot, Calvert Mentors is looking to add volunteers to expand the program, which seeks to match caring adults in a one-to-one relationship with youth.
Tia Myers, a local family therapist, is director of the organization, which currently has four mentors and four mentees.
In an effort to expand, Calvert Mentors joined with the East John Youth Center in Lusby, which has been running a youth summer camp for over 30 years.
Although Calvert Mentors is county-wide, Myers said the goal is to focus on the southern part of the county.
Due to a lack of corporate sponsors, Big Brothers Big Sisters stopped making matches between adult volunteers and youth in Southern Maryland three or four years ago, she said.
A Big Brothers Big Sisters branch in Baltimore provides four hours of training for new mentors, Myers said.
A mentor agrees to spend 1 to 2 hours every week or two with a mentee, totaling at least four nhours a month.
Mentors must be at least 21, make a 1-year commitment, pass a criminal background check, complete an in-person interview, attend quarterly mentoring activities and communicate weekly with the coordinator.
“We get people from the entire county,” she said, noting that mentors typically pick up their mentee and do something together.
Last year, a group of mentors and mentees made a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
A daughter of Ronnie and Connie Jenkins, Myers, 43, grew up as a “Navy brat” and lived in Key West, Fla., Brunswick, Me., and Virginia Beach.
Myers, who is married to Grayson Myers and has three children ages 23, 12 and 6, related a story about why she decided to start Calvert Mentors.
When her son was in middle school, she said he suffered from a middle school administrator telling him that he was worthless and would end up in jail.
Louvenia Banks, a retired longtime elementary and middle school teacher, helps out at the East-John Youth Center because she misses the interaction with children.
Banks, who is president of the youth center’s board of directors, noted that the center offers a homework center on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.
The center is supported by three United Methodist churches in southern Calvert County.
“We’re all about bringing the community together,” Banks said.
For more information, go to mentor.calvertcommunity.org or call 443-295-3709.
