No matter what you did for your summer vacation, it probably wasn’t the cool blend of work and fun that was experienced by one local teacher.
Holly Fallica, who teaches seventh grade science at Calvert Middle School, took advantage of a rare opportunity for an amazing, two-week, fact-finding junket.
Fallica, who is both a green team and science fair sponsor at the Prince Frederick school, had applied for a “study tour” to Germany as a science, technology, engineering and math teacher.
She told Southern Maryland News she filled out the lengthy application involving the submission of a lesson plan to the Transatlantic Outreach Program back in 2019.
Founded in 2002, the Transatlantic Outreach Program, according to its website, “is a public/private partnership that provides curriculum and study tour experiences relevant to contemporary Germany for groups in North America. Under the auspices of Goethe Institute, the participating groups include STEM educators as well as social studies teachers and workforce development professionals."
“It’s a pretty competitive trip, a lot of people apply for it,” said Fallica, adding that she was the only Maryland teacher in this year’s group of 13. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications had to be put on hold. The trips finally resumed this summer.
“This curriculum is intended for middle school STEM educators but can be adapted to fit many grades, ages, and learning outcomes,” Goethe Institute officials stated on their web page dedicated to the Transatlantic Outreach Program.
The itinerary included visits to two schools, which were in session. Students led the tours.
Other components of the trip included visiting the chemistry labs and teachers’ college at the University of Bremen, historic site visits to Prussian palaces of Pottsdam and the Concentration Camp Memorial and Museum of Sachsenhausen.
“Throughout the two weeks we had daily itineraries which included city, museum, school, community gardening, Spreewald ecosystem, school of economy tours,” Fallica stated. “Prior to the trip we had to do several webinars to learn about the German language and culture. We also had an orientation in D.C. to learn about history, politics, language and culture of Germany prior to traveling.”
Fallica told Southern Maryland News that tour facilitators made it a point to demonstrate the positive impacts of solar power in their country.
“We went to a town that is 100% sustainable,” she said, explaining that in addition to solar, the town uses geothermal, windmills and zero packaging in grocery stores.
“They’re a lot further than we are,” Fallica said of the fulfillment of goals for sustainability. “In America, there’s a lot of backlash” toward sustainable energy.
Overall, Fallica stated, “We learned so much.”
Her place this school year is to “share our experience and write a lesson plan.”