Holly Fallica

Calvert Middle School science teacher Holly Fallica visits the solar "Sky Walk" at the Futurium Museum of Berlin.

 PHOTO BY JENNY WINDELL, GOETHE INSTITUTE

No matter what you did for your summer vacation, it probably wasn’t the cool blend of work and fun that was experienced by one local teacher.

Holly Fallica, who teaches seventh grade science at Calvert Middle School, took advantage of a rare opportunity for an amazing, two-week, fact-finding junket.

