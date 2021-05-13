Jennifer Ranchic, a health professions teacher for Calvert public schools, was inspired to pursue teaching while working as a school nurse at her children’s elementary school after seeing how teachers shape the lives of their students. Her dedication to the job and innovation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has led her to be named the county’s teacher of the year.
After being a nurse for 23 years, Ranchic was ready for a change. She began teaching at the Career and Technology Academy in Prince Frederick. Being a health professions teacher, she works with juniors and seniors wanting to pursue a career in the medical field.
She remembered she was just beginning to attend the University of Maryland to become a nurse practitioner before an opportunity came up to become a school nurse at Barstow Elementary School, where she would soon have a kindergartener, a third grader and a fifth grader.
“It was going to be the only year all three of my kids were going to be going to the same school,” she said. “What a great opportunity as a mom to spend that year with my kids.”
While working in the school, she said she saw the impact that teachers made on students’ lives, convincing her to continue her education to become one herself.
“I soon graduated with a masters of science and nursing with a specialty in clinical nursing education,” Rachic shared.
In 2012, she began working at the Career and Technology Academy part time as a clinical teacher and she “absolutely loved it.” Two years later she accepted a full-time position and has been at the school ever since.
The teacher said she is “so thankful” to be able to work at the academy of health, especially with the limited number of teaching positions available in her field. “It’s great to be able to teach in the county you live in.”
When asked what her favorite thing about teaching is, without hesitancy, Ranchic answered, “It’s the kids 100%.” She said watching them come into the classroom as juniors and then to see their growth as seniors, ready to enter the health profession, amazes her.
“That beautiful transformation that happens over two years is why I come to work everyday,” she said.
Teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic has “professionally been the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she stated. “It was really a baptism by fire experience.”
Ranchic mentioned the academy was “leading the way” with concurrent teaching as they were bringing students back into the building in October before any other public schools in Calvert.
It was an “unbelievably exhausting experience but I’m proud we found a way,” she said. “Every ounce of creativity, innovation and technology was used” to keep things moving along.
“I feel like after this year, there is no challenge we can’t overcome … the kids found a way to be successful” she added.
When Ranchic first heard she had won Calvert’s teacher of the year award, she said she was “completely and totally shocked, overwhelmed and very grateful.”
She shared as a second-career teacher, she cherishes the fact that she gets to teach students every day.
“I know there are thousands of amazing teachers and nurses who do unbelievable work and get no recognition,” she said. “I am so humbled to be recognized and honored in this way.”
Carrie Atkins, principal of the Career and Technology Academy, said this week Rachic does not let anything stand in the way of her students’ success.
“She is a leader in how we teach in a virtual setting” she claimed, adding, “She has put at least 100 hours in designing hands-on clinical experience for students,” setting up virtual appointments with real patients, to take the place of experiences usually done in nursing homes. This allowed students to earn their certification as a nursing assistant, even during the pandemic.
The principal noted Ranchic “builds great relationships with her students, making them feel loved” and showing them she believes in them.
“She is consistently someone who is a model for how to reach students,” Atkins said.
In addition, Atkins pointed out Ranchic is a new teacher mentor, working with brand new teachers, many who have come straight from the industry and may not yet have first-hand experience teaching.
“She helps with everything that comes with translating teaching hands-on experiences to the virtual environment,” Atkins said.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews