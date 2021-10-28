On Tuesday morning, the Calvert County commissioners listened as Maryland Department of Transportation officials gave an overview of the state’s various travel components.
In addition to highway projects, statistics on shipping, airline access and rapid transit in urban areas, the state has $16.4 billion in transportation projects planned for the next six years.
While Calvert stands to benefit, local officials had a wish list of their own, topped by a renewed call to construct a new bridge spanning the Patuxent River to connect with St. Mary’s County.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) called the replacement of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge the county’s highest priority.
“We need the state to prioritize so we can get federal funding,” Hance said. “It’s very important to Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. The bridge is starting to get some age on it.”
“We chat about the Thomas Johnson bridge quite often,” Sean Powell, MDOT’s deputy secretary, said. “We are trying to turn every stone to find the funding. It’s definitely on the top of the radar.”
Powell assured the commissioners that a meeting among officials of the two counties and MDOT will be forthcoming.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) noted that when he scanned the department’s capital projects book the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge replacement project was nowhere to be found.
“Until we’re in the book we don’t exist,” said Hart, who said the current bridge, constructed nearly 50 years ago, “is not built for what it’s doing today.”
Noting the presence of a nuclear power plant and a liquefied natural gas facility in Southern Calvert plus a Navy base across the river, Hart declared that the bridge “has to be part” of the federal government’s infrastructure improvement plans.
“This is a golden opportunity,” Hart said. “If it’s not in the plan Maryland is missing a golden opportunity.”
“It’s good to hear the revenues are coming back,” said Hance, adding the board would like to see some shelved projects on Route 231 get back on track. “They got pushed and we’d like to see them highlighted again.”
Two intersections on Route 231 were mentioned as areas of concern by Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert), who was in attendance at the meeting.
Fisher stated the Route 231 intersections at Adelina Road and at Seagull Beach Road are potentially dangerous due to the road’s speed limit plus the lack of passing lanes.
“We need to do something,” Fisher said. “It’s a guaranteed fatality. It’s been on your list for many years. It’s high time we fixed those intersections.”
The delegate also recommended legislation and requested MDOT’s backing for upping roadside littering fines and eliminating the state’s vehicle emissions testing program.
“I know it’s a money maker for the state, but enough already,” said Fisher of the emissions testing. “It’s a really annoying program. Modern vehicles don’t need their emissions tested.”
On the littering issue, Fisher stated the trash on the side of the roadways has increased significantly in the last few years and conceded the added rubbish coincided with the opening of Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) brought constituent concerns to the attention of MDOT, noting “the high growth of vegetation along our numbered roads” and the presence of damaged guardrails that have not been replaced.
Among Calvert’s transportation plusses touted by Powell and other MDOT officials were the awarding of a $160,000 transportation alternatives program grant to the town of Chesapeake Beach, completion of the $6.3 million Route 261 project linking North Beach and southern Anne Arundel County and completion of the design phase of Route 4/Mount Harmony Road intersection improvements.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews