A beach restoration project that has been in the works for five years is about to get underway with the needed funding of about $5 million in place.

On Tuesday, the Calvert commissioners conducted a public hearing on a proposed budget adjustment for the Breezy Point Beach Shoreline Restoration. After voting unanimously to close the record, the board must wait at least 10 days before making the decision final.


