A beach restoration project that has been in the works for five years is about to get underway with the needed funding of about $5 million in place.
On Tuesday, the Calvert commissioners conducted a public hearing on a proposed budget adjustment for the Breezy Point Beach Shoreline Restoration. After voting unanimously to close the record, the board must wait at least 10 days before making the decision final.
While the bayside beach doesn’t quite qualify as either a sand trap or water trap, money from the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course project account, totaling $750,000, is part of the adjustment. That money had been budgeted for projects at the Lusby golf course that have since been deemed unnecessary.
Another $350,000 from Breezy Point fund balance will be added to $3.9 million allocated in county government’s capital improvement plan for the restoration project.
In a memo to the board, Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, explained her department, along with Calvert Soil Conservation and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, “have partnered to develop a project to protect the severely eroding shoreline on the south end of Breezy Point Beach and Campground. This project will mitigate the damage caused by environmental conditions and flooding identified in the Calvert County Flood Mitigation Plan. In addition to the physical damage, erosion can also impact local economies by reducing the appeal of tourist destinations and decreasing property values.”
Nazzal explained that quotes from contractors were obtained for the project and all of them exceeded the budget allocation.
“This is something that needed to happen,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R). “Erosion is serious and it’s a beautiful beach.”
“I’m kind of disappointed there wasn’t any grant funding,” Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) stated.
Nazzal confirmed that the county had applied for state and federal grant money for the project.
“None of those [applications] have been successful,” she added.
The adjustment will impact the current fiscal 2023 budget.
In anticipation of getting the project started, parks and recreation recently announced that both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach and Campground will be closed for the 2023 season for the completion of the extensive shoreline restoration project on the camping beach area.
The public beach at Breezy Point will remain open to the public for day use, seven days per week from May 1 through Oct. 31.