County public works officials believe they have come up with a solution to the need for an early voting location in northern Calvert.
Using a temporary structure to be situated behind the Fairview Library in Owings got the approval of the Calvert County Planning Commission, which deemed it consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan. The commission’s decision was made after a discussion during its Feb. 23 meeting.
In a memo to the planning commission, Tom Jones, general services deputy director, stated his decision seeking an amendment to the county’s fiscal 2022 budget for the addition of the temporary structure — a trailer — and associated parking.
After having one early voting location in the Calvert for the past 12 years, legislation passed in Annapolis last year mandated the county to expand the hours and locations.
“The law said we need at least two early voting centers,” said Gail Hatfield, the county’s election administrator, who added the commissioners decided there should be three so that all the election districts were covered.
Steve Jones, planning commission chairman, recalled early voting in Calvert’s 2020 general election “was a mess. It’s a needed thing so we can be sure we don’t have people standing outside in line.”
“We were overwhelmed,” said Hatfield.
Jones explained the county would be renting the trailer for seven months at a total cost of $50,000 with an estimated $150,000 needed for site work.
Shannon Nazzal, county parks and recreation director, confirmed board member Wilson Freeland’s question about a county-owned playing field being located near the library’s west side. Nazzal pointed out that the county will have new playing fields at the soon-to-be-open Ward Farm Recreation and Natural Park in Dunkirk.
Of the plan to supplant a portion of the field near Fairview so it can serve as the site for a temporary polling place, Nazzal stated, “We got comfortable with this for the greater good of the county.”
Freeland added that businesses and residents living on Chaneyville Road, which connects to the Fairview parking lot, needed to be notified of the plan.
“There’s probably going to be a volume of traffic coming through the area,” said Freeland.
The Fairview site would be added to the election board’s headquarters at the Community Resources Building in Prince Frederick and Southern Community Center in Lusby as Calvert’s three early voting locations.
The proposal now goes to the county commissioners for final approval.