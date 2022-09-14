Optimist Respect for Law 2022 honorees

The Optimist clubs of Prince Frederick and Solomons honor seven local professionals at their Respect for Law banquet at Adam's Taphouse. The 2022 honorees are animal control officer Blair Buckler, left, correctional deputy Alexandra Hart, Maryland State Police Trooper Matthew Moorman, public safety dispatcher Cynthia Loveless, Natural Resources Police Officer Allison Higgs, assistant state's attorney Lee Ann Bell and sheriff's Deputy William Freeland.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Members of Calvert County’s two Optimist clubs rolled out the blue carpet for seven local professionals charged with keeping law and order in the county Monday evening.

The Prince Frederick and Solomons clubs hosted their annual “Respect for Law” banquet at Adam’s Taphouse and Grille. The recognition was started nationally nearly 60 years ago by Optimist International.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews