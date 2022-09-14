The Optimist clubs of Prince Frederick and Solomons honor seven local professionals at their Respect for Law banquet at Adam's Taphouse. The 2022 honorees are animal control officer Blair Buckler, left, correctional deputy Alexandra Hart, Maryland State Police Trooper Matthew Moorman, public safety dispatcher Cynthia Loveless, Natural Resources Police Officer Allison Higgs, assistant state's attorney Lee Ann Bell and sheriff's Deputy William Freeland.
Members of Calvert County’s two Optimist clubs rolled out the blue carpet for seven local professionals charged with keeping law and order in the county Monday evening.
The Prince Frederick and Solomons clubs hosted their annual “Respect for Law” banquet at Adam’s Taphouse and Grille. The recognition was started nationally nearly 60 years ago by Optimist International.
The local honorees this year were public safety dispatcher Cynthia Loveless, animal control officer Blair Buckler, assistant state’s attorney Lee Ann Bell, detention center correctional deputy Alexandra Hart, Natural Resources Police Officer Allison Higgs, sheriff’s office Deputy William Freeland and Maryland State Police Trooper Matthew Moorman.
In lauding Loveless for her work, Timothy Biscoe, a communications supervisor with Calvert Emergency Communications, said the dispatcher “put in a lot of time getting good at what she does.”
Crystal Dowd, animal services deputy director, noted that Buckler had experience in animal care prior to becoming an officer. Buckler’s recognition of a dog in need of care led to the county’s first felony conviction for animal neglect.
Robert Harvey (R), Calvert's interim state’s attorney, stated that Bell is an outstanding narcotics crimes prosecutor.
“She’s as tough as they come,” said Harvey, explaining Bell seeks significant jail time for all drug dealers because, “they are the ones killing our citizens.”
Hart began her career as a correctional deputy in 2019, and sheriff's office Capt. Kevin Cross said detention center leaders “understood how valuable she could be. She performed like a veteran.”
According to NRP Sgt. Sarah Grice, Higgs joined the agency in 2020 after graduating from Pittsburgh University. Grice said Higgs, who grew up in Calvert and excelled in sports in high school, “is extremely knowledgable in criminal and environmental law.”
Another lifelong countian, Freeland was described by his supervisor, sheriff's office Cpl. William Rector, as “a really devoted detective.”
Rector further noted that Freeland conducted “the first boat chase in Calvert County” as a patrol deputy in pursuit of a fleeing suspect.
Prince Frederick barrack Commander Lt. Jimmie Meurrens said since Moorman graduated from the Maryland State Police academy in 2019 he has performed his job with “distinction and determination. It comes naturally to him. He has a tireless work effort and ethic.”
Prior to his comments about Moorman, Meurrens extended a thank you to the local Optimists for their longtime collaboration with local law enforcement for the Christmastime tradition Shop with a Cop. After having had to cancel the 2020 event due to the pandemic, Shop with a Cop resumed in Calvert in 2021.