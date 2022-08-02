Melissa Goshorn

Melissa Goshorn of Save Calvert's Schools speaks at a parents' rally earlier this year.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

An opinion issued by a federal judge earlier this summer which threw out a lawsuit filed against the Calvert County Board of Education and Daniel D. Curry, the former superintendent of schools, is drawing criticism from a group of parents that spearheaded the litigation.

In late June, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis made the ruling in the suit filed by seven women claiming that Calvert County Public Schools violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause with the implementation of equity policies.

