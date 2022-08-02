An opinion issued by a federal judge earlier this summer which threw out a lawsuit filed against the Calvert County Board of Education and Daniel D. Curry, the former superintendent of schools, is drawing criticism from a group of parents that spearheaded the litigation.
In late June, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis made the ruling in the suit filed by seven women claiming that Calvert County Public Schools violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause with the implementation of equity policies.
The policies the seven plaintiffs found objectionable were included in an anti-racism policy that a majority of the school board voted to approve during a virtual meeting held toward the end of 2020. That policy was subsequently included in the school system’s code of conduct.
The plaintiffs — Miriam Canning of Huntingtown, Alexa Billups of Owings, Melissa M. Goshorn of Sunderland, Robin Cox of Huntingtown, Diane Andraka of Owings, Angela Hicks of North Beach and Diana Baldwin of St. Leonard — originally filed their suit in Calvert County Circuit Court. The group asked the court to “order defendants to remove all policies, practices, procedure and materials from [Calvert County Public Schools] curriculum, faculty and staff training, CCPS codes of conduct and other aspects of the CCPS environment” that they deemed in violation of the equal protection clause.
Xinis wrote the plaintiffs “have failed to demonstrate standing to sue under the First Amendment complaint.” The judge added the complaint “throws together a compendium of policies, directives, curriculum guidance and academic source materials, claiming they collectively promote a ‘radicalized political agenda.’”
In an email to Southern Maryland News, Goshorn, who was out of the country when Xinis’ opinion was issued, stated members of the parents’ group she leads, Save Calvert Schools, are “disappointed that the court would believe children and parents attending public schools do not have the right to seek protection in the courts from divisive and unconstitutional policies. It is important that the community understands what the judge did not address — actual harm has been done to [Calvert public school] students and families and it will continue unless changes are made.”
Goshorn stated the “policies and mindset to look at everything through a racial lens teaches children to seek first the differences of one another to identify the past injustices of those people so that they can serve current and future discrimination against them.”
Goshorn conceded “critical race theory is not a class being taught but its ideology is wrapped up in our policies, assignments and classroom discussions which require discrimination to achieve a false sense of equal outcomes.”
There has been a push nationally by some to get rid of "critical race theory" in public schools, despite school administrations, including in Calvert County, denying that the theory is being taught.
Critical race theory is a broad collection of ideas about systemic bias and privilege that says race is a social construct and racism is common, according to news reports.
“As a parent of a biracial student I’m disappointed that we did not have an opportunity to present our full case regarding the emotional and social impact of the current framework,” Hicks stated in comments Goshorn forwarded to Southern Maryland News. “Moving forward, I welcome any opportunity for open dialogue with the” Calvert board of educaiton.
The seven plaintiffs were represented by Annapolis-based attorney Charles Edward Hartman III.
Goshorn told Southern Maryland News that there is no other litigation planned against the school system on the part of Save Calvert Schools members at this time.