The Calvert County school board last week held its meeting in-person and allowed limited in-person public comment for the first time since they began meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic early last year. Several speakers expressed their desire for full in-person instruction to return by this fall, claiming hybrid instruction continues to harm students.
With all Calvert students as of March 8 having the opportunity to return to school buildings for hybrid learning, attending four days every other week, about two-thirds of students decided to participate, with the other third continuing to learn 100% virtually.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Melissa Macuci Goshorn, a working mother and parent of three children in the Calvert public school system, said she’s “speaking out for all the parents who have lost children in the state due to suicide from the isolation” of virtual learning.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported increases in visits to hospitals by children seeking mental health help over the last year, but nationwide suicide rates for 2020 are not yet available, according to recent news reports.
“We are not closed due to science or safety, but politics, the [teachers] union demands and a lack of leadership,” she claimed. “I urge you to start planning for full time in-person instruction in the fall.”
Another speaker, Jenny Issacson, said she was representing Calvert Parents United, an organization of parents who support physical, mental and social health of children in the county.
“It is wonderful that we are back in school after almost a year of complete virtual learning … but let us be clear the battle isn’t over,” she stated. “Hybrid isn’t a substitute for full in-person instruction. … It may slow the rate at which students are harmed, but it is not a replacement.”
She went on to say some research shows students participating in a hybrid schedule are “hardly better off than students on a full remote schedule.”
“We don’t want Calvert County to be last when it comes to planning full instruction in the fall,” she said, adding, parents are trying to plan ahead and some are even considering moving to get their children in school full time.
Two other speakers expressed disappointment with the board, claiming they should be representing the public voice rather than serving the teachers union.
Dona Ostenso, president of the Calvert Education Association, said at the meeting she has encouraged her members to use their voices throughout the pandemic, and teachers have been “the hardest working in the state.”
“To those who claim our children are behind … I would remind us that the goal posts which you measure your children are created by adults and are moveable,” the president said. “Negativity only breeds more negativity. … Let’s focus on what needs to be done at local, state and federal levels to support and enable schools to prepare our students to be successful in the future.”
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
